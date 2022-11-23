Black Friday Shopping: Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2022

While Thanksgiving isn't quite over yet, millions around the world are scurrying trying to figure out the perfect gift to buy their loved ones for Christmas. Every year, it seems there are new gadgets, trendy clothes, food, wine, and experiences that are unveiled right in time for the holidays. But each year, especially as we age, it gets more difficult to try and find gifts of meaning, or simple things that'll make your loved ones smile. Look no further, as PopCulture has the ultimate Christmas wish list of what's hot on the market that your loved ones will enjoy. Whether they are into something a little more extravagant or the most basic things life has to offer, these items will be sure to bring a little magic to their lives.

Sammy Gorin - Holiday Greeting Cards (Photo: Sammy Gorgin) No need to buy a box of basic Christmas cards this year. Sammy Gorin has a plethora of personalized Christmas-inspired cards featuring classic characters from TV shows and movies, popular culture references, and iconic celebrity holiday moments. Starting at just $4, these are cards your loved ones will keep for years to come. prevnext

Little Big Playroom - Ball Pit Bundle (Photo: Little Big Playroom) Have a little one at home? Why go to the local fun plex when you can create one for your toddler right in your living or playroom? Little Big Playroom includes a ball pit + 200 pit balls. It's the largest personal in-home ball pit in a box on the market, creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for your kiddo. So much so that they won't want to leave the house! prevnext

PatPat - Merry Christmas Antler Letter Print Plaid Design Family Matching Pajamas Sets (Photo: PatPat's) Christmas pajama pairings are becoming an annual tradition for families of all sizes, and even friends. Starting at $16.19, PatPat's options is soft and comfortable with raglan sleeves. Your social media post will have everyone wondering where you brought them from. prevnext

Sweetology - Gingerbread House Decorating Kit (Photo: Sweetology) Nothing says Christmas like a hand-decorated gingerbread house. Sweetology's comes ready to create an individualized version of your edible holiday wonderland. prevnext