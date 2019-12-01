Black Friday Brawl Erupts at Walmart Just Outside of Nashville

A fight erupted over a Black Friday sale at a Walmart near Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend and the whole thing was caught on camera. A viral video now shows police breaking up a massive brawl inside the store, and forcefully pulling angry shoppers apart. Walmart employees were apparently involved as well.

The Black Friday fight was reported by local Fox News affiliate Fox 17 Nashville.The outlet re-posted a video of the fight in Hendersonville, Tennessee, which was originally taken by a bystander named Toolie Durrett.

The video showed a mob of customers and a few employees in a wide aisle near the front of the store. By the looks of it, at least one person was knocked to the floor, and it took two police officers to get them up and separate them from the fray. Meanwhile, more employees showed up and tried to do some crowd control, although it was not easy.

BLACK FRIDAY FIGHT: Tensions ran high at the Walmart in Hendersonville yesterday. Video courtesy Toolie Durrett pic.twitter.com/RK3SINNBKS — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) November 29, 2019

Twitter users were split over the video, with some feeling that it was a tragic sight and others thinking that it was entertaining. No one got badly hurt as far as the video shows, but many people pointed out the irony of fighting over material goods the day after a Thanksgiving holiday.

“Why do people do this to themselves? A day after they are supposedly thankful for what they have, smh,” one person wrote with an angry emoji.

“I thought Hendersonville was a nice place…” another person tweeted.

Everyone should know that the reason Black Friday TV’s are so cheap is they are cheap. The companies put together a very cheap version of crap and sell it to the public. Even though it says LG, Vizio, Samsung or whatever does not mean anything. They are cheap for a reason! — Relic & Coin Chaser (@RelicCoinChaser) November 29, 2019

“Don’t judge Hendersonville by a few bad eggs that possibly don’t even live here,” someone else responded. “Having said that some people are flipping wackadoos! Merry Christmas!”

Another person claiming to have inside knowledge of the fight replied, saying that it “all started over a pair of Frozen 2 slippers.” A few people actually turned their eyes on the manufacturers and retailers for creating this competitive shopping culture, rather than the shoppers themselves.

This all comes on a weekend where a lot of people were fed up with Walmart, regardless of the deals they were offering. According to Fox 17, a growing number of people promised to boycott Walmart after learning that its employees are getting an extra discount in the store rather than holiday pay for Thanksgiving.

please boycott Walmart. They are refusing to pay OT for their dedicated workers that are working a shift on THANKSGIVING.#boycottwalmart https://t.co/kzM4aBdudw — lisur (@elonmuskyballs) November 28, 2019

“We simplified our paid time-off policies in 2016 to combine vacation, holiday, sick and personal time into one bucket,” read a statement from the company. “As part of that change, we no longer offer holiday pay. We did this to give our associates greater flexibility and more choice to use their time off when and how they want to. Also as part of that change, associates can now roll over and cash out unused time off at the end of the fiscal year.”