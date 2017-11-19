Trending

Bill Clinton Accuser Confronts Chelsea Handler for Comments About Sexual Assault in Politics

Chelsea Handler faced some backlash on Twitter this week while discussing the sexual assault […]

Chelsea Handler faced some backlash on Twitter this week while discussing the sexual assault charges surrounding Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Handler tweeted her incredulity at Moore’s continued participation in the senate race, and she got an unexpected response from across the political aisle.

Juanita Broaddrick, who has become a familiar face on the FOX News Channel as well as the political side of social media, took a shot at Handler for hypocrisy by omission.

Broaddrick has been outspoken for many years about her alleged sexual assault by President Bill Clinton. Though Broaddrick’s tweet rang with sarcasm and indignation, Handler responded with a genuine show of compassion and empathy.

Broaddrick later responded with a simple “Thank you,” putting a rare peaceful resolution to an online interaction between two strangers.

Since the exchange, Handler has continued using her platform on Twitter to speak out against Moore’s campaign. Likewise, Broaddrick has continued the crusade to publicize her accusations against President Bill Clinton, including further appearances on FOX News.

