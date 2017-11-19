Bill Clinton Accuser Confronts Chelsea Handler for Comments About Sexual Assault in Politics

Chelsea Handler faced some backlash on Twitter this week while discussing the sexual assault charges surrounding Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Handler tweeted her incredulity at Moore’s continued participation in the senate race, and she got an unexpected response from across the political aisle.

Imagine being molested by an older man. Then that man denies ever doing it and then goes on and gets elected to United States senate. What kind of message does that send to young girls everywhere? And men to all the men who abuse women? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 12, 2017



Yeah, @chelseahandler I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas AG who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I’m sure you don’t want to go there. https://t.co/s9W8NZsaZ3 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 13, 2017



Juanita Broaddrick, who has become a familiar face on the FOX News Channel as well as the political side of social media, took a shot at Handler for hypocrisy by omission.

Broaddrick has been outspoken for many years about her alleged sexual assault by President Bill Clinton. Though Broaddrick’s tweet rang with sarcasm and indignation, Handler responded with a genuine show of compassion and empathy.

I’m sorry I’m just seeing this, @atensnut. You are right and I apologize to you for not knowing your story. Democrats along with Republicans and the rest of the worlds’s political parties all need to do better and respect the firsthand accounts of victims. I believe you. https://t.co/VDIFmCvg7g — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 16, 2017

Broaddrick later responded with a simple “Thank you,” putting a rare peaceful resolution to an online interaction between two strangers.

Since the exchange, Handler has continued using her platform on Twitter to speak out against Moore’s campaign. Likewise, Broaddrick has continued the crusade to publicize her accusations against President Bill Clinton, including further appearances on FOX News.