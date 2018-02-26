Beretta Slammed for Video of Young Girl Opening Gun as Gift From Family

The Beretta gun company is being slammed on social media for sharing a video of a young girl opening a shotgun as a gift from her family.

In the video, a girl identified only as Presley is seen being given a gift box, and after opening it she tearfully removes the weapon.

A caption on the video reads, “She opens the Beretta box. Her reaction will make you cry… Making memories starts the moment you open your first 686.”

Many have taken issue with the video, however, and are posting comments on the clip to share their thoughts.

“What a disgusting gift for a child,” one person wrote, while another commented, “That’s America. A place where you cannot buy [alcohol] or cigarettes if you’re not 21 years old but you can easily have your personal gun.”

“I thought she’d unwrapped a musical instrument! Imagine my disgust when I saw it was a gun. These people need educating,” someone else said.

The video comes in the wake of the widely reported school shooting which took place in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.

On that day, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire, killing numerous students and teachers. Cruz was subsequently charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, one for each of the people he confessed to killing.

During a town hall meeting on Feb. 21, one of the Florida school shooting survivors asked Senator Marco Rubio, “Why do we have to march on Washington just to save innocent lives?”

“You’re right,” Sen. Rubio replied, “What you’ve lived through, and what you live through, is not supposed to be a part of your high school experience.”

The moment was captured on CNN while Sen. Rubio, Sen. Bill Nelson Rep. Ted Deutch, and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, conversed with a group of survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Rubio went on to explain that he is currently supporting a measure that would allow law enforcement to take guns away from anyone who is reported by a close family member as being a threat.

“And that person will have due process,” Rubio said. “Because I believe that if that were in place in Florida … it could have prevented this from happening.”

Ryan Deitsch, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior who asked the question, then respectfully interrupted, “If I may, I do appreciate your words there. But that feels like the first step of a 5K run.”

“It most certainly is,” Rubio acknowledged. “I would say it’s more than a 5K run … This issue will take more than a 5K run because there’s so much to do. But that is an important step, and if that happens in the next three weeks, it’ll be because of what you guys have done.”