Beloved News Anchor Robb Hanrahan Dead at 60

Long-time CBS News anchor Robb Hanrahan passed away last weekend. According to his former station, CBS 21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Hanrahan died on the weekend preceding July 4. The timing and cause of his death were not revealed, but his colleagues are mourning along with his family.

Hanrahan was an anchor at CBS 21 for over a decade, retiring in 2021 to focus on his health. He reportedly suffered a heart attack in the summer of 2020 and decided to step back from work to focus on his health. Hanrahan was 60 years old when he passed away. He is survived by his wife, Stacey and their two children – a son and a daughter.

Hanrahan's career is littered with huge moments in the field of journalism. He won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for his coverage of a shooting at Miami International Airport in 2006. At the time he was an anchor on CBS4 News alongside Maggie Rodriguez. He also worked for WFOR where he met his wife on the job.

In total, Hanrahan worked as a broadcast journalist for nearly four decades. He was known for forging connections within the industry, and his colleagues wrote that his impact is "immeasurable" even to this day. They highlighted his work on both national and local events with equal importance.

While he was a news anchor through two presidential elections, Hanrahan also hosted a weekly political news program called Face the State that highlighted specific state and regional topics. He interviewed state lawmakers and even hosted town halls, helping to keep voters engaged and active. In Harrisburg, he is still remembered for covering a massive flood in 2011 as well as the closing of Three Mile Island.

Sadly, Hanrahan's family is still struggling to cover the cost of his funeral expenses. A family friend created a GoFundMe page where viewers can contribute to help them lay this local legend to rest. It reads: "Robb left a mark on so many throughout his 38-year career in journalism, from the colleagues he encouraged and made better, to the politicians he interviewed and challenged, and the viewers he met in the community."

At the time of this writing, the fundraiser has surpassed its original goal and earned over $12,000. Commenters are leaving their best memories of Hanrahan in the comments, and many are eager to help his family however they can.