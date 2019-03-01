Beauty YouTube Star Morgan Hanbery Is Inspiring Viewers to Own Their Confidence

Morgan Hanbery has charmed audiences around the world with her comedic-yet-educational beauty YouTube channel, CarelessMorgan, which went viral back in 2016 thanks to Hanbery’s Bulls— Makeup Tutorials. Now, Hanbery combines the original comedic element that made her famous with encouraging and informative advice, resulting in a channel that gives viewers the confidence to be themselves.

While Hanbery’s catchphrase might be that tutorials are “bulls—,” her makeup skills are anything but, with the beauty guru teaching her fans to contour, highlight and blend like pros in a completely relatable way. Hanbery explained that she takes a real-life approach to her tutorials to show her viewers that it’s okay not to be perfect.

“No one’s perfect,” she told PopCulture.com. “I think showing your flaws and making fun of the situation definitely brings light to the context and makes it feel like you’re not the only one struggling with your mascara or your eyeliner today, so why don’t we laugh it off and just try to build our creativity and try to do it as well as we can.”

With nearly 600,000 subscribers on YouTube and millions of views, Hanbery has the ability to influence a whole lot of people, and she shared that she hopes her content is able to build her fans’ confidence.

“I know a lot of people struggle with confidence and I struggled with confidence at one point in my life,” she said. “I’m the first person to admit that I have flaws and I can name my flaws and [viewers] can see, ‘Oh, okay, a plus-size girl, someone who doesn’t have the perfect body, the perfect teeth. She did it, I can do it. I can do my makeup or I can try harder or I can just learn from her content.’”

The YouTube star also aims to spread an empowering message, encouraging her viewers to build each other up instead of tearing each other down.

“I think it’s the most amazing thing in the world to be able to empower someone and just feel the empowerment and to just bring everyone up,” she said. “I feel like everyone should empower everyone — woman to woman, man to man, woman to man. Everyone should always be lifting everyone up instead of bringing them down because we’re not going to get anywhere if we all tear each other down.”

Something else that’s important to Hanbery? Being herself.

“I always want everyone to just be themselves and see that if I can be myself and people watch my content, anyone can be themselves,” she explained. “At the end of the day, that’s what life is about, you know? Being you and true to yourself.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carelessmorgan