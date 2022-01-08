Bath and Body Works Raises Eyebrows With Shoppers After ‘Toxic’ Warning Goes Viral

If you were considering doing some seasonal shopping at mall staple Bath and Body Works, you might want to reconsider. TikToker Karly Alane went viral this week after sharing a warning from the manufacturer’s safety data document about the ingredients in the Bath and Body Works’ Winter Candy Apple home fragrance refill. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires these warnings, and this particular one warns about the dangers of skin irritation, infertility, and organ damage from this product.

Alane used the viral “What’s going on?” sound to share this information, and her video earned over 1 million views and 27.1k likes. Alane encouraged her followers to choose more natural products as a means of protecting their health, captioning the video “vote with your dollars.”

Her comment section was abuzz over the dangers of this popular line of products, with many people expressing worry about the ubiquity of toxic ingredients in common household products. “This is why I have moved onto all natural products! using essential oils instead or fragrance candles and wall plugs,” one user wrote. “Do some research… this is literally every room spray, candle and body spray in the world,” wrote another. “I can’t believe people still buy their products after all these years,” another viewer posted. Others pointed out that this was a standard industry practice. “This is for employees safety in manufacturing process-pretty typical. Bath & Body Works has these posted. No eureka moment,” one user commented.

Bath and Body Works released a statement via The Daily Dot regarding the video. “Safety Data Sheets (SDS), like the one you are referencing from TikTok, are a standardized practice across home fragrance,” the spokesperson said. “The intended audience for these sheets is companies and emergency personnel who need to know how to handle, store or dispose of large quantities of chemicals in industrial settings.”