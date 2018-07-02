Watch Madness Ensue After Massive Basketball Brawl Breaks Out

Basketball is not known to be an overly aggressive sport, but a recent brawl at one game that set off ensuing madness was certainly an exception to the rule.

During an International Basketball Federation (FIBA) between the Philippines and Australia, players on both teams took part in a massive fight that lasted well over a minute.

The brawl started after Daniel Kickert, a player for the Austrailan team, chest-bumped the Philippines’ Roger Pogoy so hard that he fell to the ground.

With only four minutes left in the game’s third quarter, the players began throwing fists and tossing each other around.

As seen in video footage that aired on ESPN 5, the fight seemed to be dying down at one point, but then picked back up again, with Australian players having to help some of their injured teammates back to the sideline of the court.

A few NBA players were present for the brawl, as Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker — who was playing for the Australia team — was seen launching some kicks to the opposing team.

Former Brooklyn Nets player Andray Blatche was also involved, throwing punches while playing for the Philippines.

Matthew Dellavedova, who also plays for the Milwaukee Bucks alongside Maker, was also playing for Australia during the game, but the New York Post reports that he was not involved in the fight.

Once officials had gotten the brawl under control, the game resumed with all but three of the Philippines’ players. Eventually, they all ended up fouling out and Australia won the game 89-53 by default.

FIBA issued a statement following the game, saying that the incident would be investigated.

“Following the incident that occurred in the third quarter of the Philippines-Australia game on Monday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers, FIBA will now open disciplinary proceedings against both teams,” the statement read. “The decision(s) will be communicated in the coming days.”

Additionally, Basketball Australia also provided a statement, with chief basketball executive Anthony Moore saying that the organization “deeply regrets the incident in tonight’s match between the Boomers and the Philippines in Manila.”

“We are extremely disappointed with what happened and our role in it,” Moore added. “This is not the spirit in which sport should be played and certainly not in the spirit in which we aim to play basketball. We apologise to our fans and will await the penalties to be handed down.”

