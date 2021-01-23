Barron Trump: All the Best Photos Through the Years

Even after four years living in the White House, Barron Trump is something of a mystery to most Americans. President Donald Trump's youngest son made limited public appearances during his father's tenure, but even then offered no speeches or commentary to the press. So far, his impression on the world consists mostly of candid photos.

Barron Trump was born in March of 2006, the only son of Donald and Melania Trump. He was raised in New York City and seemed destined to become entangled in his father's life there for years, from The Apprentice onward. Barron and his mother even remained in New York at the beginning of Trump's presidency, waiting until mid-June to move to the White House.

Americans have watched Barron grow as a member of the first family — especially physically. In the most recent photos, Barron seems to have several inches on his father, who is over six feet tall, to begin with. Barron's height remains one of his most commented-on features.

Barron is also known to be a soccer fan and enjoy video games, but little is known about him beyond that. However, with the Trump family holding on to the spotlight, it seems likely that he will remain in the public eye for years to come. Here is a look at Barron Trump's media legacy so far.