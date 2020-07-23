Barbara Walters Grilling Donald Trump in '90s Interview Resurfaces and Social Media Is Applauding
A '90s interview of Barbara Walters grilling Donald Trump has resurfaced, and social media is applauding the retro video. In the clip, Trump expresses dissatisfaction with the "press reporting" on him, saying, "I hope the general public understands how inherently dishonest the press in this country is." Walters then replies, "As a member of the press, let me try to clear up some of the things that you say are untrue."
She then reads a quote from Trump about a deal he'd made to avoid bankruptcy, at the time. "My bankers and I worked out a terrific deal that allows me to come out stronger than ever," she says, reading Trump's quote from a piece of paper. "I see the deal as a great victory." Walters then brought up Trump "being on the verge of bankruptcy" and "being bailed out by the banks." He started to interject, but Walters spoke louder, saying that he'd been "skating on thin ice and almost drowning." She asked, "That is a businessman to be admired?" Scroll down to see more of the clip, and read what Twitter users are saying about it.
BARBARA WALTER WAS DONE WITH DONALD’S BS IN 1990 😂 pic.twitter.com/sp5KAZCMPy— ꧁𝐵𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐷𝐼𝐸꧂ (@BLONDIE_007_) July 21, 2020
This is brilliant, I’d love to see the whole interview!— Corinne🇳🇿 (@Corinne_OJ) July 23, 2020
She had the receipts too - he was stumped when she said she’d spoken to several of his banks😅.— Corinne🇳🇿 (@Corinne_OJ) July 23, 2020
This interview is a reminder of the Warren Buffet quote that "its only when the tide goes out that you see who's been swimming without trunks"
Fun Fact: he lost The Plaza to bankruptcy, one of his 6 bankruptcies— I'm Peached IS Forever (@EricSpahn1) July 23, 2020
That quick “no they are not” was priceless.— 💫Patsy💥Dryden ☘️🌊🦋🙏🏻🌺 (@Patta47cake) July 23, 2020
I can’t believe he’s used the “people are saying...” tactic all his life. He basically uses hearsayas evidence so no one can prove or disprove whatever is being claimed. He never gives the names of who said these things either. He keeps it intentionally vague.— Jeremy (@imjeremytho) July 23, 2020
Why doesn’t anybody but Chris Wallace interview him like that?— Nevertheless She Persists (@ResisterSis1) July 23, 2020
Power has made him bolder. Today it would be answered with an insult like "now you are being nasty".— PJO (@PJO363636) July 23, 2020
“No they’re not” should be clipped and played after basically every public claim the President makes at any press conference such as “everyone’s saying . . .”, “the fake news media is . . .”, “people are amazed by what we’ve accomplished,” etc.— UnknownThatha (@UThatha) July 23, 2020
Every time he starts a statement with, “Everyone’s saying …”, let’s all be like Barbara pic.twitter.com/Uv0TvYfmPG— The Fat and the Furious (@FattestQuo) July 23, 2020
We need more of this.— Paul Whittemore (@paulwhittemore) July 23, 2020
His habit of trying to talk over interviewers who start refuting his lies with facts, like he did with Chris Wallace, are on display here as well.
Yes! The pregnant pause when Trump realizes Barbara Walters had done her homework & had him backed into a corner is priceless.— Kathy Hall (@drkathyhall) July 23, 2020
People are saying...it was a great deal...blah blah blah. Same tired lines fir the last 40 years! Barbara was tough and smart, and not falling for it-I'd love to see the whole interview!!— Susan S (@ssher111) July 23, 2020