Barbara Walters Grilling Donald Trump in '90s Interview Resurfaces and Social Media Is Applauding

A '90s interview of Barbara Walters grilling Donald Trump has resurfaced, and social media is applauding the retro video. In the clip, Trump expresses dissatisfaction with the "press reporting" on him, saying, "I hope the general public understands how inherently dishonest the press in this country is." Walters then replies, "As a member of the press, let me try to clear up some of the things that you say are untrue."

She then reads a quote from Trump about a deal he'd made to avoid bankruptcy, at the time. "My bankers and I worked out a terrific deal that allows me to come out stronger than ever," she says, reading Trump's quote from a piece of paper. "I see the deal as a great victory." Walters then brought up Trump "being on the verge of bankruptcy" and "being bailed out by the banks." He started to interject, but Walters spoke louder, saying that he'd been "skating on thin ice and almost drowning." She asked, "That is a businessman to be admired?" Scroll down to see more of the clip, and read what Twitter users are saying about it.