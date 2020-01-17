Barack Obama Wishes Wife Michelle ‘Happy Birthday’ With 4 Perfect Photos

Former President Barack Obama led the charge on social media Friday morning wishing wife Michelle Obama a happy 56th birthday. Obama, 58, took to Twitter and Instagram to share four black and white photobooth-style pictures of the two of them, writing, “In every scene, you are my star, [Michelle Obama]! Happy birthday, baby!”

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

In one photo, Michelle sat on Obama’s lap and cuddled his face; in another, he landed a kiss on her cheek; the third photo showed Obama with this arm around Michelle while flashing a peace sign; and in the fourth he enveloped his wife in a giant bear hug.

Obama’s followers immediately gushed over the sweet tribute, leaving birthday wishes for his wife of 27 years.

“Happy birthday!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love. Love. Love everywhere,” another said.

“That has to feel amazing to truly beat ‘ALL ODDS’. I love you Obama, Happy Birthday Michelle ..” someone else wrote.

“Good god we miss you guys,” one person commented.

“Still my POTUS. Happy birthday FLOTUS,” one Twitter user said.

“Happy birthday First Lady Michelle Obama! May your day be as awesome as you are!” another wrote.

Obama’s birthday message comes two days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially sent the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate and named the seven Democratic lawmakers who will be the “managers” in the upcoming trial in the Senate. Rep. Alan Schiff will be the lead manager, or prosecutor, in the trial.

The trial is set to begin on Tuesday. Trump is accused of abusing power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden last summer while withholding military aid to that nation.

Trump’s impeachment defense team will include Ken Starr, whose investigation led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, whose clients have included O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein.

“The president asked me to do this, and the legal team asked me to do this,” Dershowitz said Friday morning in an interview with CNBC. He said that although he opposed Clinton’s impeachment and voted for Hillary Clinton against Trump in 2016, “he is participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of a dangerous constitutional precedent.”