Barack Obama and Michelle Are All Smiles Attending Daughter Sasha’s High School Graduation

Former president Barack Obama and his family celebrated this weekend as his younger daughter, Sasha Obama, graduated high school.

Sasha Obama walked the stage and collected her diploma on Sunday, according to a report by Us Weekly. President Barack Obama sat beside his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama in the crowd of proud parents cheering the ceremony on. Sasha, 18, finished high school at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. She wore a white dress to the ceremony under her traditional cap and gown.

The proud parents were joined by Sasha’s 20-year-old sister, Malia, who is currently studying at Harvard. Sasha will reportedly start her college education at the University of Michigan in the fall, but there is no word on what she will study.

Other graduation attendees photographed the former president, first lady and Malia side-by-side in the outdoor ceremony, with jackets and scarves to keep warm. The president even wore a blanket over his legs against the chill.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill joined their friends and colleagues for the happy occasion. Their granddaughter, Maisy, graduated from the school as well, and Biden took to Instagram to give her a heartfelt shout out.

“Jill and I were so thrilled to be there today to watch our amazing granddaughter Maisy graduate from high school,” the 76-year-old presidential hopeful wrote. “Maisy, you make us so proud and we can’t wait to see what you do next with your talent, smarts, dedication and kindness. The future is yours, and Nana and Pop will always be right behind you.”

As the Obama girls have grown, all eyes have been on them, with many focusing on their academic careers, social lives and romantic interests. There has been some controversy about how fair this coverage is, but in 2016 President Obama said that he is not worried about them.

“Michelle … is such a great example,” he said in an interview with WDCG radio in North Carolina. “How she carries herself, her self-esteem, not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence. Hopefully, I’ve been a good example in terms of how I show respect to my wife.“

The Obamas are continuing their work for the benefit of the American people even after leaving the White House. They are taking an unprecedented part in public discussions with programs on Netflix, podcasts on Spotify and other media outreach efforts. So far, there are no release dates for their upcoming projects.