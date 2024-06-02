'May Cause Illness/Injury': Beer Recall Issued by White Lies Brewing Company

White Lies Brewing Company Pty Ltd, a Brisbane-based craft beer brewery known for its innovative and boundary-pushing alcoholic drinks, has initiated a product recall due to secondary fermentation issues. According to Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), the affected beer, the 500mL Hazy Craze Sessions was available for purchase at First Choice Liquor and the company's Sumner and Seventeen Mile Rocks taprooms in Queensland, New Zealand. The beverage has been deemed a potential food safety hazard.

Consumers who have purchased the product with a best-before date of Jan. 2, 2025, are advised not to consume or open the beer and to dispose of it safely. White Lies Brewing Company encourages customers to contact them for proper disposal instructions and reimbursement. Those concerned about their health after consuming the product should seek medical advice.

Founded in 2013 by Lee McAlister-Smiley, an engineer who retrained in brewing at Federation University, White Lies Brewing Company came a long way from its humble beginnings in McAlister-Smiley's garage. As Queensland's first residential brewery, White Lies quickly gained recognition for its unique and creative craft beers, including a chocolate stout and a New England-style IPA, which has become the brand's signature offering.

"Our philosophy has always been to create something unique and different," McAlister-Smiley explained in a 2022 interview with Cellar Press. "We're always trying to push the boundaries on what you can and can't do." This innovative approach has earned White Lies numerous accolades, including silver and bronze medals at the Australian and International Beer Awards in 2015, proving their ability to compete with larger, established breweries.

As the craft brewing industry experienced rapid growth, White Lies expanded beyond McAlister-Smiley's garage, moving into a larger facility in Sumner by 2016. This new space allowed for the addition of a small bar and allowed the team to explore more inventive brewing techniques, such as barrel aging. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the brewery further diversified its offerings by venturing into distilling, now boasting a range of craft gins, vodka, and a whisky in the works.

The Sumner brewery's atmosphere is heavily influenced by McAlister-Smiley's love of '90s metal. It features dark walls, rustic furniture, and skull-topped taps that create a cool, dive bar aesthetic. The brewery maintains a family-friendly environment despite this edgy vibe, complete with board games and a rotation of local food trucks offering a low-and-slow-style menu, reported Cellar Press.

As White Lies prepared to open a second, larger brewpub in nearby Seventeen Mile Rocks, McAlister-Smiley remained committed to preserving the laid-back, community-driven spirit that has been instrumental in the brand's success. "We'll definitely try to keep some of that original laidback character and charm," he assures.