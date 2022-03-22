Bagel Recall Issued Across the US

Not our breakfast staple! One lot of Bantam Bagels has been recalled over undeclared allergen issues. Per a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.

Bantam Bagels are sold nationwide and are manufactured by Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC. The company initiated this voluntary recall earlier this month and is still working to get the word out. The recalled lot is #12031 and is labeled as “Classic Bantam Bagels” which do not contain eggs. The cartons actually contain the company’s “Stuffed Bagels with Cream Cheese,” which contain eggs that are not present in the Classic Bagels. Unwary consumers with allergies could face serious health problems if they eat these products.

https://twitter.com/FDArecalls/status/1501928391779434497?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The recalled bagels can be identified by their lot number or their best-by date which is May 27, 2023. This should be printed on the left side of the carton and the top of the bag. Damascus warns that these products were distributed nationwide, so consumers are advised to check their Bantam Bagels everywhere in the U.S. and to inform any friends or family members with egg allergies.

So far, no illnesses or reactions have been reported in relation to this recall. Eggs are one of the most common food allergies there are, according to a report by Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can vary widely and can set in within minutes or take hours to manifest. Typically, symptoms include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, vomiting or other digestive problems.

Thankfully, egg allergies rarely cause anaphylaxis, but it has been known to happen. Egg allergies are common in children and infants, and many outgrow the condition. However, some adults retain sensitivity to them. Consumers who have verified that they have the recalled Bantam Bagels on hand are advised to dispose of the product immediately instead of returning it. They can then contact Bantam Bagels Customer Service for a replacement coupon. The customer service phone number is 866-451-6744.

The FDA has been relying on social media to help spread the word rapidly about recalls in recent years, and it is paying off. The agency has a website where the details of recalls are posted as they occur, and now it has social media outlets as well. There is even a dedicated Twitter feed for recalls alone. Follow there or on Facebook for the latest news.