Bad Yelp Reviews Might Have Triggered Fatal Restaurant Shooting

Bad Yelp reviews may have led to the fatal restaurant shooting of a father of seven.

On Saturday, Norris Jackson, 36, was shot and killed at the Manchester Bonchon Chicken franchise where 28-year-old James Goolsby, the alleged shooter, worked, the New York Post reports. The two had reportedly gotten into a heated argument just prior to the murder.

Now, it is being alleged that the shooting may have been fueled by negative Yelp reviews that restaurant had been receiving, authorities also claiming that there had been an ongoing dispute between Goolsby and Jackson.

Following the shooting, the Korean restaurant chain released a statement, claiming that they are “deeply saddened” by the shooting.

“We at Bonchon Franchise are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting in Manchester, CT today, and are deeply concerned about the family and friends who are suffering. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family as we also respect their privacy during this ordeal.”

On Tuesday, Goolsby was arrested and charged with murder. His girlfriend, 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille, was also arrested for hindering prosecution. Goolsby is being held on $1 million bail while Robitaille is being held on $100,000 bail.