Bad Haircut Lands Stylist Behind Bars

Police in Madison, Wisconsin arrested a barber on Friday for snipping a customer’s ear and then running the buzzer down the middle of his head.

According to officers, 46-year-old Khaled A. Shabani was arrested on suspicion of mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed. Shabani claims it was an accident blown out of proportion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The anonymous customer, 22, says Shabani scolded him for fidgeting during a routine haircut at Ruby’s Salon on 627 State St. in Madison. When Shabani determined the customer was moving again, the 22-year-old says he cut his ear on purpose. After that, he grabbed a clipper with the shortest attachment and ran it across the top of the customer’s head.

Police spokesman Joel Despain confirmed the story for the Wisconsin State Journal. He said that Shabani left his customer “looking a bit like Larry from ‘The Three Stooges.’”

“While it is not a crime to give someone a bad haircut,” Despain said, “you will get arrested for intentionally snipping their ear with a scissors.”

The customer says he got up and had his head shaved completely before leaving the shop. He was on his way home for Christmas, and was disgruntled to have to spend it unexpectedly bald.

Shabani is in Dane County Jail.