'Back It Up Terry' Video: The Real Story Behind the 4th of July Viral Video

This year during the Fourth of July season, the "Back It Up Terry" viral video is circulating on social media all over again. The video is about one minute long in most posts, and it's funny enough without context. However, there's a bit more background to understand the video if you're interested.

"Back It Up Terry" first went viral in 2017, according to a report by HITC. It stars a man named Antario Davis from Memphis, Tennessee, who lights off fireworks from the seat of his electric wheelchair. Fumbling with the controls, Davis is unable to back away from the pyrotechnics for several tense seconds while the fuse burns down. Ultimately, he just shields his face and watches the fireworks from incredibly close up, apparently unbothered by the smoke, sparks and sounds.

"Back it up, Terry! Put it in reverse, Terry!" urges the cameraman, who is reportedly Davis' cousin. However, as the whole thing finishes up without injury, the cameraman bursts into infectious laughter. Two years later, Davis' family shared more details on the viral video, but for a sad reason.

Davis' family set up a GoFundMe campaign in 2019 because Davis needed a new wheelchair but could not afford one. As the campaign picked up steam online, wheelchair retailer Quantum Rehab reached out to donate a free chair to Davis. The family gave an interview with CNN about their elation that their viral video helped them out in such a tangible way.

"I was overjoyed [and] … extremely happy. It helps me to move around the house, and I’m able to go to different places with it," Davis said at the time. Quantum Rehab's vice president Jay Brislin added: "The world is not designed around seated height, and unfortunately, wheelchair users for too long have been excluded from many everyday functional tasks and interactions beyond their physical reach. Once we learned Terry needed a new power wheelchair, we had to help. We knew iLevel would be beneficial to Terry, not just in escaping lit fireworks, but in regaining some of his independence."

The family customized Davis' new wheelchair with a decal on the back reading: "Oh Lawd! Back it Up, Terry's Ride." Davis' mother, Annette Carter, said of the video: "So many people say they have enjoyed it. Some people say when they're down, they'll go back and listen to the 'back it up, Terry' video, and it brings joy to them."