Popular Baby Water Bottles Risk Causing Asthma If Used

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a major recall of popular baby water bottles.

Kroger’s Comforts For Baby purified water with added fluoride with a sell-by date between 4/26/2018 and 10/10/2018 are being recalled due to Talaromyces penicillium, a type of mold that has the potential to cause severe allergic reactions, Fortune reports.

The mold and mold spores, which are not visible to the naked eye, cause allergic reactions that present similar to symptoms of hay-fever. The symptoms can include sneezing, red eyes, and skin rashes, as well as other eye, skin, and throat irritation. The mold, which can cause asthma attacks, may also lead to “serious health consequences” for babies with HIV or other immune deficiencies.

“While no health risk is associated with this product, out of an abundance of caution, we removed this product from sale several weeks ago,” a company spokesperson said. “Customers who see discoloration in the product are welcome to return it to our stores for a refund.”

The FDA is urging all customers who purchased Kroger’s Comforts For Baby purified water to return it to the store for a refund.