Baby Sleep Sacks Recalled Due to Choking Hazard

Parents of newborn babies should check their sleep sacks following a voluntary recall. WeeSprout and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have conducted a recall regarding all models of the Baby Sleep Sack. The recall was issued because the zipper on the Sleep Sack may detach, posing a potential choking hazard to the child. The recall impacts over 31,000 WeeSprout baby sleep sacks manufactured in China. This recall includes all colors and sizes of the 100 percent cotton sleep sacks for newborns through 36 months, as well as the following shades: blue dusk, dotted rose, gray stitch, and rosemary stitch. The item was sold online at Amazon.com nationwide and on weesprout.com from August 2022 through December 2022 for about $17. There have been 17 reports of the zipper detaching from the sleep sack, but no injuries have been reported.

According to its website, Weesprout chose the fast track recall method since it allows firms to effectively alert customers to any product safety concerns by voluntarily taking the product off the market efficiently. Weesprout advises consumers to discontinue product usage, even if the sleep sack zipper seems functional. "Even if your product appears to be safe, we want to ensure that our customers do not continue use of the product," the website reads. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleep sacks, cut them in half with scissors, take a photo of the item, and dispose of them immediately. Weesprout.com will refund the $17 or give a credit to use at weesprout.com if a photo is emailed proving the sleep sack was destroyed, along with contact information to weecare@weesprout.com.

Weesprout states on its site that "Safety is our number one priority at WeeSprout. We have third-party inspections on all of our product shipments and we will continue to be vigilant in monitoring all of our products' quality control standards." The CPSC has also issued recalls and warnings on a couple of other baby-related items. The recalls include Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms, Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Double, and Ultra strollers. The CPSC is recalling the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym because the raindrops on the cloud toys can detach from their ribbon, posing a choking hazard. As for the Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers, the detachable canopy poses an entrapment risk, with one death reported.