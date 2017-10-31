People Are Freaking Over This Viral Photo of a Baby With Long Fingernails

The internet is going nuts over a viral photo showing a baby’s hands with long, sharp fingernails.

Cute or not? 😳 Photo by: unknown A post shared by Earth / Nature / Animals (@daily_earthpix) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Instagram account @daily_earthpix took to the social media platform recently to share the shocking picture with the caption, “Cute or not?” The image shows the baby’s hand wrapped around an adult’s thumb and the infant’s fingernails look more like talons.

After posting on social media, users flooded the comments section to lash out at whoever the baby’s parents were. Because children do not have much control over their limbs at that age, Instagram users said it was cruel to let a child have such long fingernails because it would likely scratch itself.

“No, not cute. The baby can seriously hurt himself. My son has a small scar on his cheek he made with his own nails while sleeping,” one person wrote.

“NO! Unless you want to see your baby all bloody and scratched up! Don’t push the nail agenda for now. Keep them clipped for her safety,” another commenter said.

“Not cute, that’s a baby that sticks their hands in there mouth, nose, and eyes, that baby could get srsly hurt,” another added.

One can only hope that the picture was taken after the parent was filing the baby’s fingernails and was planning on trimming them immediately.

While there were those that lashed out at the baby’s parents, there were others that came to their defense.

“So, if the baby was JUST born, and the parents decided to take a picture before they cut the nails, they’re horrible parents and should have their baby taken away? Jeez, armchair warriors are harsh today,” one user wrote.

“The baby came out of the womb like that! Stupidity is too much here,” another commented.