Gerber Baby 2021 Announced: What to Know About Adorable Infant Zane Kahin

The new face of Gerber Baby Food has been revealed! During Monday’s episode of TODAY, adorable 4-month-old Zane Kahin of Winter Park, Florida was officially crowned the 2021 Gerber Baby. Along with being the new Gerber Spokesbaby, little Zane also takes on the honorary role as Gerber's Executive Committee as Chief Growing Officer (CGO) as well as the official "Chief Taste Tester" for new baby food products.

Zane was born on February 3 to Micheal and Erin Kahin. According to his proud parents, little Zane beat "all odds" when he was born, as the couple was unsure if they could get pregnant after Erin underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation after being diagnosed with breast cancer at just 27. However, "after getting married to my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near-perfect pregnancy." They welcomed their bundle of joy in early February of this year, with Erin describing her son as a "little comedian" who "loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing."

Meet the new Gerber Baby! See the moment the proud parents find out live on TODAY that their baby won the title. pic.twitter.com/Yj8p9OP9SD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2021

According to his parents, Zane has a "cheerful attitude, captivating giggles, and playful smile" that can "light up any room!" His interests including bonding with his "fur siblings," dogs, Rexy and Liv, and spending time in his bouncer.

Zane's parents said they decided to enter Zane into the running of Gerber Baby initially as a joke, as Mike always joked about how everyone says every baby is cute. He humorously believed the Gerber Baby contest was a way to find out if Zane is cute. The couple was one of more than 90,000 parents who entered their babies in this year's Gerber baby contest. As the winner of the 11th annual Photo Search, the Kahin family won a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to 1 year, and a wardrobe valued at $1,000 provided by Gerber Childrenswear.

Zane is just the latest adorable infant to become the Gerber Spokesbaby. The original Gerber baby in the brand's iconic logo was Ann Turner Cook, who became the face of the brand after family friend Dorothy Hope Smith sketched a charcoal portrait of her as an infant and submitted it to Gerber in 1928. Inspired by "countless photos received over the years from parents who see their little ones in" Gerber's logo, Gerber launched Photo Search in 2010. The 2020 spokesbaby was Magnolia Earl, who made history as the first Gerber Baby who was adopted.