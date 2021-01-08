AXE Speaks out After Viral Photo of Body Spray Left Behind During Capitol Riots in DC

✖

Axe Body Spray has spoken out condemning the protesters that took part in taking over the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. In response to a tweet revealing there was a lone can of body spray left inside the building after the chaos ensued, Axe joined the slew of politicians denouncing the mob. "We'd rather be lonely than with that mob. AXE condemns yesterday's acts of violence and hate at the Capitol," the business tweeted. "We believe in the democratic process and the peaceful transition of power."

Some of the protesters seen in photos and videos were identified on social media. Richard Barnett, the man who allegedly broke into Nancy Pelosi's office and posed for photos at her desk and stole her mail, was arrested Friday morning and charged with three federal counts. According to NBC News, he faces charges of entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and stealing public property.



We'd rather be lonely than with that mob. AXE condemns yesterday's acts of violence and hate at the Capitol. We believe in the democratic process and the peaceful transition of power. https://t.co/vX727ZfvS8

— AXE (@AXE) January 7, 2021

Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, spoke with a New York Times reporter detailing everything he did once inside Pelosi's office. "I wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk and scratched my balls," Barnett told the reporter. "I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail."

President Donald Trump condemned the violence that took place on Wednesday in a message he shared on social media. "Like all of you Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem," he said. "I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order."

He continued promising consequences for those involved in the insurrection. "The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engage in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country and to those who broke the law, you will pay."

As Trump faces calls for removal from Pelosi, the president says he's focused on ensuring a seamless transition of power for the Biden administration.

"This moment calls for healing and reconciliation. 2020 has been a challenging time for our people," he said. "A menacing pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their homes, damaged our economy and claimed countless lives. Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will require all of us working together."