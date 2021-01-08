AXE Speaks out After Viral Photo of Body Spray Left Behind During Capitol Riots in DC

By BreAnna Bell

Axe Body Spray has spoken out condemning the protesters that took part in taking over the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. In response to a tweet revealing there was a lone can of body spray left inside the building after the chaos ensued, Axe joined the slew of politicians denouncing the mob. "We'd rather be lonely than with that mob. AXE condemns yesterday's acts of violence and hate at the Capitol," the business tweeted. "We believe in the democratic process and the peaceful transition of power."

Some of the protesters seen in photos and videos were identified on social media. Richard Barnett, the man who allegedly broke into Nancy Pelosi's office and posed for photos at her desk and stole her mail, was arrested Friday morning and charged with three federal counts. According to NBC News, he faces charges of entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and stealing public property.

