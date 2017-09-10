Watch: Authorities Rescue Two Floridians Staying on Boat During Hurricane Irma

Florida law enforcement rescued two people on Sunday morning who attempted to brave out Hurricane Irma in their anchored boat.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Marine and Strike teams rescued two Florida residents just off Jensen Beach, the Atlantic Coast north of Palm Beach as Irma made downfall on the coast’s southern tip.

The department took to social media to share footage of their rescue, followed by an update stating how their rescue was successful.

MCSO Marine Units attempting to recuse two people who remained on their vessel. pic.twitter.com/fWrc2KriSv — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) September 10, 2017

MCSO Marine Rescue complete. Everyone is safe. Good job everyone. pic.twitter.com/A9TmODgWZC — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) September 10, 2017

“Everyone is safe. Good job everyone,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter with a video of the man and woman walking off the boat. While it unclear why they were on the boat, their identities have not yet been released.

Video shared to social media shows two boats bobbing in choppy waters, as deputies helped the couple onto their boat.

Earlier this week, more than 6 million Floridians were urged to evacuate before Irma made landfall on Sunday. About 30,000 people left the Keys before Irma made landfall, but an unspecified number has yet to refused to evacuate and opted to ride out the storm.

