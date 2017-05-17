Australian Senator Larissa Waters First to Breastfeed in Parliament

So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli #auspol pic.twitter.com/w34nxWxG0y — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) May 9, 2017

Larissa Waters is an Australian senator. She recently gave birth to a baby girl and has now returned to work.

Like many mothers, she is continuing to breastfeed as she works, so on Monday she returned to the Senate Chamber with daughter Alia Joy in her arms.

While conducting business, she breastfed the infant, making her the first politician to openly breastfeed on the Parliament floor.

Her simple action has made a bold statement about the normalcy of breastfeeding and the need to make it possible for women to balance motherhood and business as usual. Many are seeing her action as a symbol of forward progress.

“Parliament making womanhood ‘normal’ and setting the bar for all employers when it comes to accepting women as equals in the workplace,” one Twitter user commented.

