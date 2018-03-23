Austin Bomber Targeted Female College Student

Austin bomber Mark Conditt had another target he mailed a bomb to prior to his death, this time a female college student.

The Austin Statesman reported Thursday that a FedEx facility discovered one of Conditt’s package bombs at a facility in the southeast area of the city. Anita Ward, a nurse at Austin Med Spa, was told by FBI agents and local police that the package was addressed to her daughter, who also works at the spa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ward chose not to reveal his daughter’s name, but said that she did not know Conditt. The two both attended Austin Community College, but not at the same time.

“They’re still investigating, we’re still providing them information,” Ward said. “We pretty much know as much as (authorities) can release to us. We still have a lot of unanswered questions. We’ve both been very actively concerned and involved with this, her being targeted.”

Authorities were able to identify the package as a bomb prior to its detonation after a similar package with the same return address detonated prematurely at a separate shipping facility.

The owner of the spa said Conditt wasn’t a customer, and none of the employees recognized him.

“All of us here are very shaken up by what has happened and we’re very grateful the FBI was able to intercept the package, the bomb, before it arrived here,” spa owner Suzette Smith told the Statesman.

Conditt recorded himself for a 25-minute video confessing to constructing the bombs the exploded in various parts of Austin over the past several weeks, killing two and injuring several more. He was identified after FBI and ATF investigators reverse-engineered his homemade devices and approached him on the road Wednesday morning. Conditt detonated one of the bombs inside the car he was driving once he realized he was spotted, and subsequently died of his injuries.

“It is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his life that led him to this point,” Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters Wednesday night. “I know everybody is interested in a motive and understanding why. And we’re never going to be able to put a (rationale) behind these acts.”

One of Conditt’s giveaways was using the psuedonym “Kelly Killmore” on the packages he delivered that contained the bombs.

As more information about Conditt is made public, TMZ discovered his former blog on Wednesday which showed outrage towards the LGBTQ community.