At Least 1 Shot in Active Gunman Shooting at Louisana Hospital, Hostage Negotiators Brought In

At least one person has been shot after a gunman opened fire at a Louisiana hospital Wednesday morning. According to local reports, the gunman opened fire at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center at around 5:30 a.m. local time, shooting a victim in the leg. The victim is expected to survive.

NEW INFO: Police confirm they are treating this as an active shooter situation at St Mary’s Ocshner in SHV. They say one man shot another person and is now somewhere inside the hospital. They’ve called in hostage negotiators. — Adria Goins (@Adria_Goins) August 12, 2020

Shreveport Police have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Taniel Cole. Cole reportedly entered the hospital and shot the victim, whom he allegedly knew. According to the Daily Mail, police have classified this as an active shooter situation and have warned that Cole is "armed and dangerous." Cole may have fled the scene, and SWAT teams are currently searching for him inside of the hospital.

According to NBC 6 News journalist Jade Jackson, 27 police units have responded to the scene, including SWAT teams. KTAL/KMSS reports that authorities were unable to completely evacuate the hospital and are considering the scene a possible hostage situation. As a result, hostage negotiators have been brought in, though it is unclear if Cole remains in the hospital.

#BREAKING - A possible active shooter is at St. Mary’s hospital. 27 police units are on scene. A man shot someone in the leg that he knew. People have been evacuated. They are searching for the suspect. @JFranseenTV will be at the top of each hour with more details — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) August 12, 2020

In response to the shooting, multiple nearby schools have closed. Loyola College Prep, which backs the hospital, has closed. KSLA News 12 anchor Adria Groin also reports that St. John Berchman’s Catholic School has closed. Groin said that those in the surrounding neighborhood are advised to "lock your doors and be on the look out" as authorities continue their search for Cole. SPD spokesperson Cpl. Angie Whilhite said Cole has threatened to kill law enforcement and anyone else who "tried to stop him."

We are on scene at St Mary's Place looking for a subject that shot a man earlier this morning. Please be on the lookout for Taniel Cole. pic.twitter.com/pOlqz0E61R — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) August 12, 2020

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not known and further details have not yet been provided. As of this posting, the situation was still ongoing.