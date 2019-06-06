At Least 1 Dead, Several Injured in Training Accident at West Point

At least one person is dead and several others injured after a military vehicle overturned in a training accident at West Point on Thursday morning, according to officials with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

The accident occurred during annual summer training, ABC News reports, where a source said there were a total of 20 cadets and three active duty soldiers in the five-ton cargo truck, called a light media tactical vehicle. Another source said that everyone in the truck sustained some type of injury.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The military academy confirmed in a tweet that one cadet was deceased and that 20 cadets and two soldiers were wounded in the accident.

One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

NBC New York reports that at least one cadet was airlifted, unresponsive, to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash, which was reported on Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road around 7:30 a.m. Another four to five were taken to a hospital with back pain but were expected to be OK, military police said.

Army and local first responders are at the scene treating casualties near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, which is on U.S. Military Academy property in Highland Mill, New York.

News crews were reportedly being kept at a distance as emergency vehicles sped past at the scene.

Camp Natural Bridge is located about 60 miles south of New York City and surrounded by several state parks. Motorists were being asked to avoid Route 293.

The accident fell on the 75ht anniversary of D-Day.