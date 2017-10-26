Houston Astros Manager A.J. Hinch Involved in Bar Altercation

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch was involved in a heated altercation at a bar after Game 1 of the World Series.

According to TMZ, Hinch was hanging out at the bar at the team hotel in Pasadena on Tuesday night. He was reportedly having some drinks after his team lost Game 1 to the L.A. Dodgers.

A guest came in and started insulting the Astros and Hinch. Sources close to the situation say that Hinch “snapped” and cursed out the guest in the middle of the hotel bar.

One witness claimed that the incident became physical and the cops were called to intervene between the two.

Pasadena PD told TMZ they responded to the hotel at 10:30 pm. They were called in to help security “keep the peace” during the altercation.

No arrests were made in the incident and there was no report taken. Both sides ended up walking away from the incident.

The Astros organization has yet to comment on the situation.

