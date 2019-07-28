A$AP Rocky Fan Arrested After Alleged Threat to Blow up Swedish Embassy in DC

An A$AP Rocky fan was arrested on Tuesday after she threatened to blow up the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C. The “Praise the Lord” rapper has been in police custody in Sweden since July 3.

The suspect has been identified as Rebecca Kanter, according to Variety. An affadavit obtained by the outlet said Kanter left a bag near the entrance of the embassy, threw a liquid held in a glass Coca Cola bottle at the doorway and shouted, “I’m going to blow this motherf—er up.”

Kanter allegedly returned to the embassy the following day, screamed at employees and made several statements about A$AP Rocky. She reportedly refused to leave the grounds and was taken into custody by secret service agents.

A police report obtained by Variety following her arrest revealed that Kanter was charged with destruction of property and unlawful entry. She appeared to be protesting A$AP Rocky’s arrest by Swedish police. The rapper was charged with assault following a physical confrontation, which he took part in, in Stockholm on June 30. He’s still being held, despite demands from his celebrity friends and even the president to see him freed.

On July 25, Trump tweeted that he was “very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.” He accused him of having “let our African American Community down.” Trump, 73, claimed that A$AP Rocky is clearly innocent, stating that the rapper was “followed and harassed.”

In another tweet, Trump demanded the New York musician’s “FREEDOM,” touting all the ways the United States has supported Sweden over the years. He alleged that the country has its own issues to be focused on, and should let A$AP Rocky go.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt slammed Trump for suggesting Swedish lawmakers bypass the rule of law and free the rapper, according to The Hill.

“Political interference in the process is distinctly off limits! Clear?” he tweeted, adding that if Trump “tries to obstruct justice in his own country he will be in deep trouble with the very principles of the US constitution.”

American politicians also bashed Trump for tweeting about the situation. Rep. Carson told TMZ he’s been working to see A$AP Rocky freed from prison in Sweden, and claimed Trump had no involvement in the effort. He called his recent tweets about the matter a show to attract the support of the black community, and said he didn’t feel Sweden would be moved.

“I love Kim Kardashian and Kanye [West] and I appreciate what they’re doing on prison reform. On criminal justice reform. I just think the president is using a word called triangulation. He’s making oath to the African American community talking about this grave injustice but at the same time he thinks it’s ok to diss The Squad,” Rep. Carson told TMZ.

A$AP Rocky has maintained his innocence. He posted footage from the altercation on Instagram. The clip showed he and his friends repeatedly asking two men to stop following them. A$AP Rocky claimed one of the men then “hits security in face with headphones then follow us.”