Artist Merges Celebrity Faces Together for Perfectly Bizarre Combinations

An artist is gaining viral fame for their portraits that merge celebrity faces together into one.

The 25-year-old student from France, who goes by Morphy_me on Instagram, has spent hundreds of hours carefully editing together the features from two high profile figures from various backgrounds to create a single image resembling the two and has a portfolio boasting hundreds of creations.

The unusual creations have gained the artist a hefty following of more than 60,000 Instagram followers, including the likes of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and his works have garnered the attention of a number of Hollywood A-listers, like by Lily Collins, Gigi Hadid, Mark Hamill, Doutzen Kroes, and Lily Aldridge.

Keep scrolling to see some of Morphy_me’s best celebrity face merges!

Game of Thrones

In honor of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, Morphy_me mashed up some of the series stars, including combinations of Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke, and Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke.



The mashups immediately had followers wishing to place the artist on the Iron Throne.



“As a hardcore GoT fan, I absolutely love this!!!” one person wrote. “Superb!!”



“Interestingly enough Sansa and Arya together reminded me of Catelyn,” another commented, referring to the late Stark family patriarch.



“Awesome!! What a cool thing to do before the final season,” added a third.

A new Weasley brother

Morphy_me waved his magic wand to create a Harry Potter-inspired mix of Fred Weasley (James Phelps) and George Weasley (Oliver Phelps), creating a brand new addition to the wizarding world.



“The best morph ever [laughing out loud],” one fan commented.



“This might be your best work yet!” another added.

The Jo Bros

What’s better than three Jonas Brothers? One, at least according to the artist, who meticulously combined features from Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas to create a single, but equally as talented, Jonas Brother.



“I thought the eyes were Joe but they’re nick,” one person commented. “Tricky.”



“This is amazin’g!” another added.



However, the image left some “confused” and others unsettled.



“I dont like this at all,” a fan wrote.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The best way to make up following a very public Twitter trolling is to be mashed into one, and Morphy_me did just that to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, a couple reknown for the constant back and forth jokes online.



“This is the best!” one fan applauded after seeing the mashup.



“This will haunt both my dreams and nightmares,” another stated, though they added the hashtag “so beautiful.”

The Marvel Tom Trifecta

The only thing better than three separate Marvel superheroes is a single superhero combining all three! In a mashup shared back in December of 2018, Morphy_me merged Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).



However, proving that all mashups are necessarily good mashups, the creation left a handful of people disturbed.



“That’s just disturbing,” one fan commented.



“I don’t think this was a good idea hahaha,” another added.



“This turned out weirder than I expected…” a third wrote.

The Royal Family

Their royal households may be split, but they are the Dukes and the Duchesses Cambridge and Sussex are entirely united in this May 2018 mashup.



“Amazing. One of your best!” one royal fan praised the work.



“The mix between Kate and Meghan is perfect!” another wrote.



“Harry and William are the same person haha only difference is the hair (or lack thereof),” one person joked.

The Jenners

What if the KarJenner clan had only only one young Jenner sister? Morphy_me set out to envision just that when they morphed Kylie and Kendall Jenner into a single person, though some had difficulty identifying the different features of the two famous sisters.



“It’s just Kendall,” one person wrote.



“[Laughing out loud] they look way too similar to each other and that’s a fact,” added another.



“Are they identical or what??” the image prompted one commenter to ask.

Political Alliance

President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s relationship may be unsavory to say the least, but Morphy_me joined political parties in an October 2016 mashup of the then presidential hopefuls.



“This is the funniest thing I saw today,” one person wrote in the comments section.



“Hahaha! I just died,” added another.



“EVERYONES WORST NIGHTMARE!” commented a third.



The post even sparked a fierce debate over whether the creation should be dubbed “Trillary” or “Clump.”