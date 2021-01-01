Arizona Mom Allegedly Abused Her Kids After They Refused to Wear Masks and Tested Positive for COVID-19

✖

An Arizona mom allegedly abused her kids for refusing to wear masks, after they tested positive for COVID-19. According to PEOPLE, 32-year-old Sarah Michelle Boone was arrested on multiple charges Saturday night, including child abuse and disorderly conduct. Boone reportedly called the police herself to admit what she had done.

According to reports, Boone claimed to have hit one of her children in the face, as well as kicking another. She allegedly picked up a third child by their neck. Authorities believe that Boone's actions were motivated by her anger over the children not agreeing to wear masks, after they all contracted coronavirus. According to reports, Boone fled her home before police arrived, but they found soon found her when she was spotted walking down a street nearby. She was arrested after being tased for refusing to follow police orders when they attempted to take her into custody.

Boone was booked in as the Maricopa County Jail, and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She reportedly posted her $5,000 bond on Tuesday. She is due back in court on Jan. 6, to enter pleas for her charges. At this time, PEOPLE noted that no information was available regarding attorney information for Boone.

The use of masks has been widely accepted by qualified healthcare professionals as a simple tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19. When it comes to children, however, the rules have been a bit mixed. Many city, county and state ordinances do not require children under five or six years old to wear a mask in public places. This is a bit of a leap from the regulations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that it is only children who are two years old or younger that should be exempt from wearing a mask.

"CDC recognizes that wearing masks may not be possible in every situation or for some people," the department adds in its guidines. "Correct and consistent use of masks may be challenging for some children, such as children with certain disabilities, including cognitive, intellectual, developmental, sensory and behavioral disorders." The CDC goes on to say, "Note that wearing a mask is not a substitute for other everyday prevention actions, like avoiding close contact with others and washing hands frequently."