April Fools' Day Pranks 2021: Every Joke From Your Favorite Brands Around the Internet

It's April Fools' Day, and the brands are at it again! The prank-based holiday always brings out some silly shenanigans for companies, and while many took last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, some have started to venture back into the fray for 2021. Others even added a charitable twist to their jokes to spread a little goodwill during these tough times. From Cauliflower Peeps to cheesy skincare lines and pizza beverages, these companies went all out to give people a special April Fools' Day laugh. Keep scrolling to see how brands around the internet have been pranking people today and let us know which company had the best gag in the comments.

Lego SmartBricks Never step on a LEGO brick again! SmartBricks, coming soon... pic.twitter.com/enRuvdGYjP — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 1, 2021 Almost everyone knows the pain of stepping on a LEGO brick, so for April Fools' Day, the toy company introduced a product that would actually be pretty awesome if it was real. Coined SmartBricks, these fictional LEGOs would slide away from your path automatically as you walk, making it easy for you to get around without dodging those tiny little bits of sharp plastic.

Bud Light Seltzer Pizza Variety Pack Scary how many of you actually wanted to try these yesterday #AprilFools https://t.co/TyQKiVrrEP — Bud Light (@budlight) April 1, 2021 Bug Light Seltzer got an early jump on its customers with its (thankfully fake) pizza-flavored alcoholic seltzers. Announcing on March 31 a pizza-flavored variety pack of drinks featuring anchovy, pepperoni, extra cheese and veggie drinks, Bud Light revealed it was all an April Fools' Day joke the following day, calling it "scary" how many people actually wanted to try the gag-inducing drinks.

V by Velveeta Skincare Velveeta cheese is taking its reputation for creaminess to a whole new level this April Fools' Day, concocting a whole fake commercial for a V by Velveeta skincare line. Encouraging you to "indulge your indulgences" and "immerse yourself in the serenity of smoothness," the fake line of products promised the "creaminess of Velveeta now in skincare."

TaskRabbit TaskRabbits You might already love TaskRabbit for the ability to hire local freelancers to get things done for you around the house, but the labor marketplace is offering an adorable and charitable new addition for April Fools' Day. The company introduced TaskRabbits, a complimentary delivery service for cuddly rabbits to keep you company while your Tasker gets to work. While we were sad to hear this isn't an actual service TaskRabbit is providing, the company did pledge to donate up to $4,000 to nonprofit rabbit rescues to give back for their little prank.

Duolingo Roll Language learning is hard... so we made it soft. It's time to turn your bathroom into a classroom with our latest innovation: Duolingo Roll – toilet paper (yes, toilet paper) that teaches you phrases in new languages! 🧻https://t.co/IwQke0z0gT #DuolingoRoll pic.twitter.com/ilVLtx5Cbl — Duolingo (@duolingo) April 1, 2021 Duolingo is adding an educational aspect to your trip to the bathroom for its April Fools' Day joke. Creating the three-ply Duolingo Roll with language lessons printed on the toilet paper, Duolingo "turns your bathroom into a classroom" with its fake product. The Roll website went full-on with the joke, including fake reviews like "Keeps my language learning on a regular schedule," and the company actually plans to give away some real Rolls to give away on social media.

Green Giant Cauliflower Peeps Happy #AprilFoolsDay from us and our friends at @peepsbrand. 😉 Who still would've tried it out? #CauliflowerPEEPS #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/os3Nd6S8V5 — Green Giant (@GreenGiant) April 1, 2021 Just in time for Easter, Green Giant announced that it would be bringing the taste of cauliflower and Peeps marshmallows together for its April Fools' Day joke. Described as "Giant Marshmallow Bunnies with a hint of cauliflower flavor" in the prank press release for the vegetable company, the combo was a funny and fake way for both brands to jump on the cauliflower trend.