McDonalds Reveals ‘McPickle’ Sandwich as April Fools’ Day Joke

McDonald’s took April Fool’s Day 2019 as their moment to introduce a new sandwich to their lineup, possibly in jest of Burger King’s very real announcement of the Impossible Whopper. The McPickle Burger is a take on the classic Big Mac construction, subbing in pickles for the meat patty, double cheese, and some ketchup.

Someone out there likely wants a “burger” like this, but they’ll have to continue to dream and create it on their own time. It is just an April Fools’ Day joke posted by McDonald’s Australia. They dropped a short animated gif of the sandwich on Instagram, hoping pickle lovers would take notice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger,” the chain captioned the Instagram post. “It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It’s sure to be a treat for all your senses.”

Some took the post as gospel for a bit and actually got excited at the prospect as a pickle-filled burger. But then the McDonaldsAU account commented that the burger was “available until yesterday” and people were let in on the joke.

“I would love a McPickle can they actually make it,” one user wrote on Twitter. Another added that they “got too excited” over the prospect of a McPickle sandwich on Monday morning.

Of course, one person managed to take the idea and hack it themselves while eating at their local restaurant in Tasmania. According to Delish, you order a Big Mac without any of the onions, sauce, or beef patties. Then you add the ketchup and three extra pickles.

The result is not as pretty as the one presented on the official McDonald’s Instagram account, but it does make the joke a reality. It also makes it seem like “three pickles” is a loose request unless it means three whole pickles.

Elsewhere, McDonald’s in America went in another direction for their April Fool’s joke, teasing people with Shake Sauce. The sweet team of dipping sauces would cover all of the fast food joint’s milkshake flavors, including the fan-favorite Shamrock Shake that arrives around St. Patrick’s Day.

Many reactions called back to people dipping their fries in their ice cream or milkshake. It would seem plenty of people would accept this sort of treat if it were real, but sadly it is only a joke.

You’d have to think McDonald’s would be finished fooling around with their fans and dipping sauces after what happened with the Rick And Morty Szechuan debacle.