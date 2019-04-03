McDonald’s Customer Successfully Orders ‘McPickle’ Burger After April Fools’ Day Joke

McDonald’s April Fool’s Day joke turned into reality after a customer successfully order the allegedly fake McPickle Burger.

Tabitha Brandjes found herself achieving the impossible on April 1 when a drive through the McDonald’s drive-thru landed her a menu item that was supposed to be nonexistent.

Brandjes, who was prompted to attempt to order the McPickle Burger after her children were disappointed that it was only an April Fool’s Day joke, revealed in a video on Facebook that with a little bit of a hack, anybody can score the unusual creation.

“Can I order a cheeseburger? Can I have no burger on that and 25 pickles?” the woman in the video is heard asking, clarifying that she would like the pickles on the sandwich when the McDonald’s employee asks if she wants them on the side. “So basically just the cheese and the pickles.”

The woman also placed an order of pancakes before bringing her stash home, where she unwrapped the mythical burger.

“Alright, let’s check it out. Let’s see if we got a McPickle,” she says before unwrapping the burger, her children chiming in with “it’s so beautiful” and that it’s “a moment every parent should remember.”

The review? According to her son, it is “so good” that it will make others “want it so badly.”

The Golden Arches had debuted the burger via the McDonald’s Australia Instagram account on Monday, teasing the burger as a real snack that was hitting menus, though it was only meant to be a fake product to stir up some laughs on April Fool’s Day.

“Pickle lovers, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger,” the beloved fast food chain wrote alongside a video debuting the McPickle Burger, which boasts “pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns.”

Although news that the burger was nothing more than a fake upset a few people with strange palettes, a Twitter user from Tasmania revealed that anyone can hack the menu and order a custom McPickle Burger by ordering a Big Mac without any of the onions, sauce, or beef patties and the addition of ketchup and three extra pickles.

Unfortunately, while the McPickle Burger can be hacked, the fast food chain’s other April Fool’s Day debut, Shake Sauce, cannot. McDonald’s U.S. teased Strawberry Shake Sauce, Vanilla Shake Sauce, Chocolate Shake Sauce, and Shamrock Shake Sauce, leaving fans eager to dip with McNuggets and fries in them. The closest thing to Shake Sauce, however, is ordering a shake and dipping your food into it.