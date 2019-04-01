McDonald’s April Fool’s Day Sauces Have People Wishing They Were Real

McDonald’s has debuted a new line of Shake Sauces just in time for April Fool’s Day!

The beloved fast food chain, best known for their golden-y crisp French fries and Happy Meals, got a little saucey for the first day of April, rolling out a total of four new sauces for customer’s dipping delight – Strawberry Shake Sauce, Vanilla Shake Sauce, Chocolate Shake Sauce, and Shamrock Shake Sauce

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trick is, the new items are nothing more than an April Fool’s Day prank, and fans headed to the Golden Arches hoping to dunk their chicken nuggets or french fries in the new dips will be left begrudgingly grabbing ketchup instead!

View this post on Instagram Meet #ShakeSauce — a sweet new way to dip. A post shared by McDonald’s (@mcdonalds) on Apr 1, 2019 at 5:01am PDT

Although the clip initially sparked excitement among fans, the realization that the four new sauces don’t actually exist as anything other than a joke quickly turned that excitement sour, with many begging McDonald’s to make Shake Sauce a reality.

“OMG sooo genius,” one person praised the unreal invention.

“I want this,” another wrote, adding a crying emoji.

“But this would be good tho,” another added.

“You kid but I actually like to dip my fries in ice cream,” one fan of the fake sauces pointed out.

“come on dudes,” another responded. “we know this is an April Fool’s thing, but who doesn’t like to dip a fry/nugget into a shake (those who don’t get it, won’t know the joy)”

But shake-inspired sauces aren’t the only menu items the Golden Arches “launched” for April 1. In the Land Down Under, McDonald’s Australia jokingly debuted the “brand new McPickle Burger,” a burger featuring “pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns.”

Unlike the Shake Sauces, the revelation that the McPickle Burger existed as nothing more than an April Fool’s Day prank was met with a sigh of relief.

“Even though this is fake it’s still disgusting,” one person commented.

“I AM GONNA CRY THATS FOUL,” another added.