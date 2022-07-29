Applebee's Launches Wing Sauce Flavored Lip Gloss

Applebee's is taking the term "wingman" to a whole new level in honor of July 29 doubling as both National Wing Day and National Lipstick Day. The restaurant brand has launched Saucy Gloss – a collection of four lip glosses that look and taste like Applebee's wing sauces – in partnership with Winky Lux, intending to make your kisses "more craveable."

Celebrating the launch and getting fans in a saucy mood, Applebee's is also releasing "the make-out song of the summer," titled "Taste My Face," with a datable music video shot by Hannah Lux Davis. The ensemble is all single in real life, and the music video makes sure to include their Instagram handles "so those looking for love can '@ the cast' to ask them out."

Whether you're looking for a subtle shimmer or spicy surprise for your partner, Saucy Gloss can up the flavor in your makeup routine with four "hot & saucy" flavors designed to represent some of Applebee's most beloved wing flavors. The options include:

Be My Honey Pepper: "Rich, creamy, golden honey spiced with shimmering flecks that'll make you the queen bee of date night."

Sweet Chile Kiss: "Deep rich red kissed with a hint of fine golden chile specks that put the 'mmm' in make out."

"Deep rich red kissed with a hint of fine golden chile specks that put the 'mmm' in make out." Get Me Hot Buffalo: " Creamy coral that packs the hot buffalo spice your ex could never have handled."



Honey BBQ-T: "Creamy, smoky barbecue hue with a side of honey sweetness to make your kisses downright craveable."

(Photo: Applebee's)

"Applebee's is known for first dates and wings – which are one of our most popular menu items," said Applebee's chief marketing officer Joel Yashinsky in a statement. "So, we partnered with the development team at Winky Lux to create these lip glosses inspired by four of our most popular wing sauces. Find your perfect shade and spice up your date night by adding a little bit of that Applebee's flavor to make each kiss even more craveable with Saucy Gloss."

If you're looking to get your hands on Saucy Gloss, head to WinkyLux.com/SaucyGloss to snag your own gloss. Purchase your favorite flavor for $18 or order the 4-pc bundle of glosses for $65. The glosses are both gluten-free and cruelty-free.