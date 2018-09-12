How and When to Watch Apple Event Debuting New iPhone

Apple is preparing to unveil their new iPhone at a big tech event, and the public can see the big reveal by streaming it online.

CNET is providing the coverage of the event where Apple is expected or speculated to announce the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR, as well as Apple Watch Series 4 and possibly new iPad Pros.

Rise and shine! We’re ready for a big day at Apple Park! pic.twitter.com/6A1OD3wGxU — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2018

While there has not been any confirmation as of yet, the outlet reports that some leaked reports indicated that the new batch of iPhones will include one with 6.5-inch display. This would be the largest iPhone screen to date if true.

There are also rumors that the new iPhones will come in six different color options. Furthermore, some have alluded to the idea that the company may also announce an update to or replacement for the MacBook Air.

Currently CNET is airing their pre-show coverage, with the Apple event scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

A number of Apple users have been following the reports and have taken to social media to share their thoughts and feelings on the suspected new phones and other devices from Apple.

Watching this #AppleEvent, and If Apple thinks I’m gonna spend $1000+ on this new iPhone “XS”

After I already have an X…then they’re right cause’ that’s exactly what I’m gonna do 😅 pic.twitter.com/9nNe11kMUV — Ayy – Abuso (@iUhBuze) September 12, 2018

“If apple doesn’t drop the new iPad pros today I’m gonna saw along California’s border and let it sink into the ocean,” one fan joked.

I’ll say this. The iPhone Xs Max better reeeeaaaally wow me today, or I’m keeping this X until the next iteration,” someone else said. “I’m already expecting it won’t — unless Apple pulls off some fancy camera trick.”

Daring prediction: Apple will unveil new iPhones & other products today. Some will have the letter “X” in their names and they will come in varying sizes. Like all Apple products, they will be of good quality, attractive, & relatively costly. Journalists will write about them. — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) September 12, 2018

While there have been some substantial hints as to what Apple users can expect the trillion dollar business to announce today, we will all have to tune in to see if clues were right, or Apple has some surpirses in store.