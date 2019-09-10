Apple Event: All the iPhone 11 Memes Taking Over Twitter

The iPhone 11 is nearly here, but more importantly, the memes came early. Apple is expected to announce its next batch of hardware at a public event on Tuesday, but thanks to a few rumors and leaks, social media got to start mocking the phones early.

Rumors about the iPhone 11 have been circulating online for months. Many are leaks from Apple insiders combined with the insight of industry analysts. Meanwhile, design mock-ups have been coming out thanks to case manufacturers. On Tuesday, The Inquirer compiled some of the most reputable rumors ahead of the big announcement.

It seems relatively certain that there will be three new iPhone models this time around. They will most likely be called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apparently, all three will have a hooded triple-lens protruding from the back corner.

The latest leak suggests the final names of the new iPhones will be #iPhone11 #iPhone11Pro and #iPhone11ProMax also expect four new #AppleWatch Series 5 models and new #iPads in October pic.twitter.com/dzrrTYNlEk — TechWithAaron 🎥 (@TechWithAaronHD) September 4, 2019

Obviously, the lens is the biggest design feature catching peoples’ eye online. The camera layout is already featured on other smart phones, but in this case it strikes many users as just plain “ugly.”

Meanwhile, others are pre-emptively concerned about the price of the new phone. Many jokes revolve around the growing cost of iPhones, questioning how much a third lens is really worth. Some are wondering whether this might be the year that many customers jump ship, switching to another brand with their next phone upgrade.

For better or for worse, the iPhone 11 is still dominating social media on Tuesday, and it shows no signs of stopping. Here is a look at the top memes surrounding the new tech release.

Lens Fever

In mock-ups, the three camera lenses were the first things to catch many users’ eyes on Tuesday. For the most part, they jumped right to mockery, feeling that the upgrade was absurd and obvious. They noted that Apple had already added a double-camera lens starting with the iPhone 7 Plus, and joked that, at this rate, the back of the phone would be covered in cameras in just a few years.

Coconut

For many users, the cluster of three lenses on the iPhone 11 mock-ups brought to mind one thing: coconuts. Many people put the pictures side by side, wondering whether Apple was trying to inspire tropical daydreams with their latest product.

Trypophobia

Well, my trypophobic ass is triggered by that three back cameras. #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/nMNTTo89mF — 🌻Faith🌻 YoonKook is Life (@justBTSpop) September 10, 2019

Joking or otherwise, many, many people online claimed that the iPhone 11 mock-ups were already triggering their trypophobia. For those that are unaware, trypophobia is an aversion to the sight of small circles in tight clusters. This typically refers to honeycombs, seed pods or even the bodies of strawberries.

For many it extends to bubbles, condensation and clusters of eyes on insects, as well as unnatural sources like aluminum metal foam. Now, we can add the iPhone 11 to that list.

This #iPhone11 got my trypophobia actin up like a muhfucka.



Y’all can keep this 3 eyed demon phone.



I’m good. pic.twitter.com/83tqZtSPOR — juice wayne (@visecs) September 10, 2019

Trypophobia is not an officially recognized mental disorder, at least not on its own. If the iPhone 11 does come out the way it looks in mock-ups, trypophobia may become a much more widely understood condition.

An Arm and a Leg, or More

It is no secret that iPhones have been rising in price, and this time around, people are really questioning it. A viral meme on Tuesday indicated that, this year, users could skip the hassle and simply trade in a limb or an organ for the phone directly.

Catching Up

IPhone 11 has been launched so now I can finally afford Apple 7, hardly. 🤣#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/UgPAc9JVzR — Huma Khalid (@HumaKha70155764) September 10, 2019

On the subject of price, many iPhone users cracked jokes about catching up with the old model. They assumed that, with the iPhone 11 coming out, older models would drop in price.

Me waiting for iPhone 6 to drop price , now that Apple has release #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/AOHpRndHvJ — SOCIO (@Alexmilzrankin) September 10, 2019

Some posted hopeful, self-effacing tweets about finally jumping from an iPhone 6 to an iPhone 6S, and so on.

Comparable Price

So far, there is no official word on what an iPhone 11 will cost, let alone an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Rumors aside, it seems safe to assume it will cost at least as much as an iPhone XS did when it was first released, which was around $1,000. On Twitter, many people joked about what else they could buy for such an exorbitant price — a used car, perhaps, or for that matter, two used cars.

The Three-Eyed iPhone

What you design after watching too much Game of Thrones.#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/lDK6bbdEjG — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird 🇬🇭 (@Mr_Ceyram) September 10, 2019

The so-called “three-eyed” design of the iPhone 11’s triple camera inspired some genius pop cultural comparisons. One of the most popular was that of the three-eyed raven from Game of Thrones. Of course, if the iPhone 11 could grant the power of omniscience given to Bran Stark in the series, many people would gladly pay any price for it. On the other hand, it if turned them into brooding philosophers like that character, they might think twice.

Android Redemption

I this it’s time for we android users to give thanks to God… Be thankful 😟😞😞#iphone11 pic.twitter.com/Cb7GSersGR — bayor (@Siskid01) September 8, 2019

Finally, many people who did not use iPhones felt that this was the year their choices would be redeemed. Android users, Google phone users and others tweeted that the iPhone 11 would finally vindicate them in the eyes of the ubiquitous iPhone crowd. Between the price and the design, 2019 really might be the year the iPhone finally falls out of fashion.

The 2019 Apple event can be streamed on YouTube or on the Apple website. It begins at 1 p.m. ET.