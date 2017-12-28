Apple Apologizes for Slowing Down Older iPhones in Open Letter

Apple apologized for purposefully slowing down older iPhones and not being open about it. The tech giant also offered a discount for new batteries.

“We’ve been hearing feedback from our customers about the way we handle performance for iPhones with older batteries and how we have communicated that process,” Apple said in an open letter to customers. “We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize.”

Apple said it is offering a discount for out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement. Anyone with an iPhone 6 or later can get a battery replacement for $29 instead of $50. The deal will start late next month and will be available worldwide through the end of 2018.

In early 2018, a new iOS software update will include more features to give customers insight into their iPhone’s battery life, “so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance.”

“As always, our team is working on ways to make the user experience even better, including improving how we manage performance and avoid unexpected shutdowns as batteries age,” Apple added.

Earlier this month, Apple said it purposefully slows iPhones as they age, confirming a long-held conspiracy theory. Apple said the age of an iPhone’s battery determines speed.

“Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices,” Apple said in a statement on Dec. 20. “Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.”

A few days after Apple issued that statement, class action lawsuits were filed against Apple in California and Illinois.

“Apple’s iOS updates purposefully neglected to explain that its purposeful throttling down of older model devices and resulting lost or diminished operating performance could be remedied by replacing the batteries of these devices,” the lawsuit filed in Illinois, which includes five plaintiffs, reads. “Instead, Apple’s decision to purposefully slowdown or throttle down these devices was undertaken to fraudulently induce consumers to purchase the latest iPhone versions of the iPhone 7, as well as new phones such as the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.”

Apple issued its apology on the same day Apple’s annual proxy filing showed that CEO Tim Cook’s paycheck jumped by 47 percent to $12.8 million.