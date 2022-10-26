Apple Announces Big Change to iPhone Chargers

On Tuesday, Apple officially confirmed that it will switch to USB-C charging ports for its next generation of iPhone devices due to a new policy enacted by the European Union. However, even when that switch takes place iPhone users won't be able to make the transition all at once, and Apple intends to do away with wired charges altogether before long.

The EU approved a new "common charging standard" for all portable electronic devices earlier this week in an effort to reduce waste and prevent tech companies from overcharging for "proprietary" components that have no real functional difference. While most Android phones now use USB-C, Apple has stuck by its in-house Lightning cables up until now. However, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak announced the switch to USB-C on Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event. Joswiak was not happy about the change, and he didn't think it would last long.

The EU's new rule will go into effect in late 2024, so Apple has until then to comply with this order. Joswiak could not say what his company's timeline would be exactly, though a report by Bloomberg claims that the iPhone 15 in 2023 is being designed with a USB-C port. However, the 2023 AirPods will reportedly still use a lightning cable, and Apple will continue pushing toward a "portless" iPhone within the next few years.

The last couple of iPhone iterations have included a magnetic "MagSafe" interface so that phones can be charged wirelessly. Rumors have long held that Apple intends to create an iPhone with no ports whatsoever, making it more waterproof while forcing users to buy the more expensive chargers if they want to have more than one. According to a report by Forbes, the EU's new rule won't stall Apple's MagSafe plans for long because their devices are already interoperable with other "Qi charging devices."

Even before enacting this charging standard, the EU has been more aggressive than the U.S. government in trying to reign in the tech industry and force some standardization on manufacturers. For the last couple of years, it has been easier to get a smartphone fixed in the EU than the U.S. because laws there force companies like Apple to meet compatibility standards and license third-party repair shops to do work on their devices. These kinds of practices can make a smartphone last much longer, which in turn cuts down on waste and saves the user money. Today, a growing number of advocates are calling for more regulation like this in the tech industry.