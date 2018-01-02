Apparent ISIS Terrorists Make Chilling Threats in New York City Selfies

A new report alleges that an Isis terrorist took a selfie with New York City‘s Metropolitan Museum of Art and posted it online with an ominous message.

The photo was posted to a messaging app called Telegram on a reportedly pro-ISIS channel of the service. The man who took the selfie stands on the snowy streat with many people walking around him.

In a caption he wrote, “We are in your home,” as reported by The Daily Mail.

New York City has been the target of many terror threats and attempts lately, as just last month a man tried to do harm by setting off a bomb in the subway.

According to Joon Kim, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, the man, Akayed Ullah chose the location in order to “murder as many innocent human beings as he could and to blow himself up in the process — all in support of a vicious terrorist cause.“

“He had strapped to his body an IED [improvised explosive device], a pipe bomb that he had made using a metal pipe filled with … screws held together under his jacket with wires and zip ties,“ Kim added.

Luckily, only five people were injured, suffering minor injuries, but Ullah himself was said to be badly injured.

Charging documents revealed that Ullah made statements to law enforcement suggesting he “was inspired by ISIS to carry out” the terror attack and also said, “I did it for the Islamic State.”

Additionally, the report revealed that Ullah had been radicalized as far back as 2014, when he allegedly viewed pro-ISIS material online and instructions on how to be a homeland attacker.