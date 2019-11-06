Antonio Brown Says to ‘Ask NFL’ Why He Isn’t Playing, Fans Light Him up in Comments

Antonio Brown wants to make it very clear that he is not the one to blame for his absence from the football field. In fact, he believes only the NFL can clear up the confusion. This was made clear when he responded to a fan that asked why he isn’t suiting up each week.

“So what’s the deal…why the hell are you not playing?” a fan asked on Twitter Wednesday morning. Instead of providing a deep explanation about investigations into potential legal issues or any of the other potential causes for his departure, Brown simply wrote: “Ask the @NFL.”

As expected, this response was met with a flurry of comments from those that love, dislike, or are apathetic about the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots receiver. There were hundreds of responses to his tweet, mostly negative, that called for the veteran receiver to look in the mirror and examine himself before throwing blame on the league.

That being said, there was a vocal minority of fans that called for Brown to sign with their favorite team and help them reach the playoffs.

Bro you retired you literally tweeted it like 5 weeks ago — Bunker2Bunker (@bunker2_bunker) November 6, 2019

Back in late September, Brown turned heads when he declared that he is done playing in the NFL. His reasoning was that the owners can void guarantees on contracts. Of course, he has since stated his desire to return to the league and even called for the Patriots to bring him back into the fold.

For many fans, this simple statement in September should have answered any of Brown’s questions. They believe that the receiver “quitting” was a good enough reason for why he isn’t in the league at the moment.

For someone who doesn’t need football and wanted to be free you sure spend alot of time crying about it🤔are you getting bored at Grandmas? pic.twitter.com/XmIB4hLBgP — Doug Lobo (@raiderd69) November 6, 2019

“I’m free!” Brown yelled as he ran across the backyard of his house in the Bay Area when he discovered that he had been released by the Oakland Raiders. This was one specific moment that turned the wide receiver into a “heel” in the eyes of Raider Nation, especially when he called his grandma to rave about being released. It also followed Brown telling the team to cut him in a Saturday morning Instagram post.

Despite telling the Raiders to release Brown, he has since filed a grievance against the team trying to recoup all of his lost wages, including $30 million in guarantees. Brown has also talked multiple times about wanting to get back in the league.

Come to philly 🔥 let’s gooooo 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 — CrashOfficialMusic (@Crash610h) November 6, 2019

Will Antonio Brown play in the NFL? He believes that only the league and the 32 teams can answer this question. Whether or not he returns in the future is unknown, but it’s unlikely that the Steelers, Patriots, or Raiders would bring him back into the fold.

Well, there is one fanbase that would like to bring Brown to their team. Those that root for the Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see the 31-year-old receiver suit up at Lincoln Financial Field, especially with the news that DeSean Jackson is heading to Injured Reserve. Quarterback Carson Wentz needs a big-play guy to make game-changing plays, and the fans want Brown to fill that role.

Antonio Brown may be telling fans to ask the NFL why he isn’t playing on Sundays, but there are some that believe they already have the answer. Specifically, the league’s investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Brown. Those tasked with determining whether any punishment is applicable have already met with his accusers, but Brown hasn’t talked to the league just yet.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Brown is aware that the league needs to meet with him before the investigation can be completed, but this hasn’t happened yet.

Mostly cuz of the rape allegations and social media antics, but also for trying to fight a general manager and recording and posting a phone call with a head coach. Makes teams wary. Surprising enough the NFL still exists w/o ab — PrincessTeagan❤️ (@PrincesssTeagan) November 6, 2019

While there were many fans that poked fun at Brown’s release from the Oakland Raiders and the video that he released on YouTube, there were many others that set out to create a handy list for the receiver. As it turns out, some of the reasons are very serious issues that require investigations by the authorities, as well as the league.

Of course, the fans believe that there are other aspects of Brown that must be taken into account prior to him signing with any team. The posts on Instagram and Twitter by the receiver draw considerable attention, as do his videos on YouTube.

I mean, I don’t agree with your recent antics. That said, I am surprised no one has picked you up. Pittsburgh could use you but I think that ship has sailed. — Morgan Forrest (@MorganForrest10) November 6, 2019

While there were many fans that responded to Brown with vitriol, there were some that simply wanted to provide an unbiased look at the entire situation. One individual even expressed their surprise that Brown hasn’t signed with a new team, even with multiple teams needing a receiver, such as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

One potential cause is that the league could still opt to place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list if he joins another team. This would keep the receiver sidelined while the investigation continues, but he would still earn a paycheck from the team.

He’s getting the Kaepernick treatment it seems like — Derek Ginther (@gintherderek) November 6, 2019

Interestingly enough, there were some users on Twitter that wanted to draw comparisons between Brown and another player that hasn’t seen the football field since 2016. They believe that Colin Kaepernick and Brown are both being kept out of the league. Although there are very different reasons.

This viewpoint, as it turns out, was met with some skepticism. There was one commenter that tried to explain the differences between allegations of sexual assault and protesting social injustice. Another simply called this a reach.

Must not have mirrors in that fancy home. — JP (@itmstrike) November 6, 2019

Of the myriad responses to Brown on Twitter, a large majority were focused on the accessories that may or may not be in the bathrooms or hallways of his Miami home. As many fans wrote, the answer to why he isn’t on the football field each week can be found by simply looking in the mirror.

Essentially, the users on Twitter wanted to let Brown know that the posts on social media, allegations of sexual assault, and reported confrontation with the Raiders’ general manager are all reasons for him not playing.