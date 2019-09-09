See Antonio Brown’s Net Worth in 2019

Antonio Brown has a new NFL team as he agreed to join the New England Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday morning. The All-Pro receiver has agreed to a one-year deal worth $15 million with $9 million guaranteed. This comes after reportedly losing $30 million of guaranteed money with the Raiders due to his antics.

So with Brown being one of the talented receivers in the NFL, who is now playing on a one-year contract, the question is what’s his net worth in 2019? According to Wealthy Gorilla, Brown’s net worth is around $30 million. When Brown was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, he signed a four-year contract extension that was worth $68 million and $19 million guaranteed making him the highest-paid wide receiver at the time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown got a new contract when he was traded to the Raiders, signing a three-year, $$50.125 million with $30.125 million guaranteed. His net worth might be down a little bit now after the Patriots contract, but he’s still will get a lot of money this year and he can improve his net worth if he produces this fall.

Brown has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL for the last six seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times, he’s been selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and he’s led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice. In 2018, Brown finished the year with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns which led the NFL.

The Pats are happy to get a receiver like Brown on the roster. However, the team beat the Steelers 33-3 on Sunday night and four receivers had at least 50 yards. Brown will join a receiver corps that had Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman former All-Pro Josh Gordon former All-Pro Demaryius Thomas. So it will be very interesting to see how Brown will fit in because unlike in Oakland, the Patriots don’t need him to be successful.

So how do the Patriots feel about the move? They have yet to comment on it, but Tom Brady’s father, Tom Brady, Sr., is ready for Brown to wear red, white and blue.

“It’s going to take him four to six weeks to get the lay of the land,” Tom Sr. said the day before the opener via ESPN.com, “but if he plays to his abilities and develops in the Patriot Way, it should be a spectacular season for the Patriots. If I were a defensive coordinator, I would probably be losing a lot of sleep.