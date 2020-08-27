Another Stimulus Check Still Isn't on the Way, and People Are Angry
Congress has taken little to no action towards settling their stimulus dispute this week. This, of course, has left millions around the U.S. frustrated. While Congress initially passed legislation that led to most Americans receiving $1,200 stimulus checks, unemployed people receiving bonus payments and businesses receiving relief in the forms of loans. However, the economy is still rough as the pandemic rages on.
Americans are dealing with major cash shortages, stemming from the fact that many businesses are either closed down or are bringing in less business. With unemployment bonuses gone and only one stimulus check sent out, many have fallen behind on rent and other bills. With the future unclear, any have vented online about their struggles. Scroll through to see what some frustrated Twitter users have to say about the situation.
I could reeeaalllyyy use another stimulus check rn— Megan Althouse (@meganalthouse11) August 25, 2020
We are in the 6th month of a pandemic and the government hasn’t dropped more stimulus checks but people are supposed to evacuate for a Category 3 hurricane. Where are they supposed to go with no money?How are they supposed to be safe from a deadly virus?— the press on princess. (@NailsNCrowns) August 26, 2020
And there is no reason why we couldn’t have been. All the other countries have been helping their citizens but our country is too damn cheap. They can’t even send another stimulus because the turtle had to go on vacation because we aren’t important— C.J. Holliday (@c_j_holliday) August 26, 2020
What happened to the second 1200.00 Stimulus checks? PELOSI did you buy more ice cream with the money?😡😡— Suzette (@Suzette688) August 26, 2020
No Stimulus Checks? You can't restart the Economy unless you give Americans another Stimulus Check for about 2 Thousand Dollars! Wal-Mart says sales are way down because people don't have another Stimulus Check to Spend!! pic.twitter.com/AIwf2J6oK2— @Edward Lewis (@RJP56) August 25, 2020
Woke up to another day without a second stimulus check pic.twitter.com/AiaACLwpkf— FIND YOUR GAY BACK 🦁 (@TonioSpeaks) August 26, 2020
Ion givea f*ckk bout no damn election & yall shouldn't as muchh either, ayee @realDonaldTrump where tf that stimulus $$$$$ at tho ?!?!?— L A M A R (@jujukjuke) August 26, 2020