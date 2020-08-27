Another Stimulus Check Still Isn't on the Way, and People Are Angry

Congress has taken little to no action towards settling their stimulus dispute this week. This, of course, has left millions around the U.S. frustrated. While Congress initially passed legislation that led to most Americans receiving $1,200 stimulus checks, unemployed people receiving bonus payments and businesses receiving relief in the forms of loans. However, the economy is still rough as the pandemic rages on.

Americans are dealing with major cash shortages, stemming from the fact that many businesses are either closed down or are bringing in less business. With unemployment bonuses gone and only one stimulus check sent out, many have fallen behind on rent and other bills. With the future unclear, any have vented online about their struggles. Scroll through to see what some frustrated Twitter users have to say about the situation.