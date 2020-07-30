Another Stimulus Check Still Hasn't Been Approved, and Twitter Is Fired Up
After months of high hopes and waiting, the second round of stimulus checks seems all but confirmed after the GOP revealed the HEALS Act, their answer to the coronavirus pandemic and the struggling economy, but many Americans are already getting antsy. Formally introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Monday, the package is currently undergoing intense negotiations, with a deal seem far off as it faces opposition from both Democrats and Republicans.
Under the package, which targets what Republicans view as the most pressing matter amid the pandemic and economic recovery, the second round of stimulus checks would be permitted. These stimulus checks would be almost identical to the first round passed under the CARES Act, though eligibility would be extended to all dependents, regardless of age. Similar to the CARES Act, this bill would set income eligibility at $75,000 for single filers and $150,000 for joint filers, phasing out after that until reaching an income cap at $99,000 and $198,000.
With the Aug. 7 deadline to pass a package fast approaching and the unemployment rate still sitting at staggering highs, the need to relieve is now, and many Americans are growing upset with the delay. Across social media, people aren't afraid to speak out and express their anger. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying as members of Congress continue to negotiate the next relief package.
GDP shrank by 32.9%. Over 17 million on unemployment. And some GOP refuse to vote to help Americans with another stimulus check?— Bama Blue🆘 (Liz C.) #ICantBreathe #BLM (@bamableu) July 30, 2020
prevnext
Stimulus checks received: 0— troythedesigner 🦂 (@troysotrill) July 29, 2020
Small Business Loan of 10k: 0
Unemployment checks received: 0
So are we gettin this 2nd stimulus check or not cuz momma BROKEEEE— parker. (@parkertaylorrr) July 30, 2020
prevnext
PASS THAT MF STIMULUS CHECK COMMONNNNN I MF NEED ITTT— faith p 🍒 (@perksoffaithh) July 29, 2020
Can't wait for the U.S. Senate to not pass this second stimulus check before August 7th 🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/770U64RltC— V-CiPz™ New Music & Videos Coming Soon ⏳ (@VCiPz) July 27, 2020
prevnext
Sit down an come to a agreement on the stimulus check size,how much per person an if kids over 17 will be counted or not. Pass that bill today before the sun sets.
Work out the rest of your BS between yourselves an get money to the VOTERS I mean constituents— cyb3rs34l (@cyb3rs341) July 29, 2020
Sit down an come to a agreement on the stimulus check size,how much per person an if kids over 17 will be counted or not. Pass that bill today before the sun sets.
Work out the rest of your BS between yourselves an get money to the VOTERS I mean constituents— cyb3rs34l (@cyb3rs341) July 29, 2020
prevnext
If we don't get another stimulus check soon, might have to sell my soul on eBay.— Sweet Blue Note 🏆 💙 (@ApocoLene) July 30, 2020
So are we getting another stimulus check or what’s tea? Y’all president loud about everything BUT paying that money pic.twitter.com/WZrnUdfT8L— Drebae💎 (@Drebae_) July 27, 2020
prevnext
Where is my stimulus check!! pic.twitter.com/gBB68BPF0y— . (@niaaaimani) July 28, 2020
So when is that next stimulus check droppin’ @government ? pic.twitter.com/h3Pz7vJYIt— Michelle (@bbygirlmiche) July 28, 2020
prevnext
If Congress doesn't get their shit together by EOD, I will personally march to D.C. and demand they pass that stimulus check before August 7th.— Abby McFall (@Abby_Mcfall) July 28, 2020
I’m just saying, the fact that the senate can’t pass another round of stimulus checks because they have yet ANOTHER recess is fucking ridiculous. The country is in the middle of a recession from a fucking pandemic. Postpone the recess until they pass this shit 😡— 🌹 𝓒𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓪 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓮 ✨⚓️💖 (@l3ellaDonna) July 28, 2020
prev
@stevenmnuchin1 @realDonaldTrump Get a deal done fast with stimulus checks and make the proposal for unemployment benefits at $300 a week, get the vote in and pass it next week, you want to win in November this needs to happen, ppl need the stimulus checks N O W— cbak22 (@cbak22) July 29, 2020