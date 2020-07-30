Another Stimulus Check Still Hasn't Been Approved, and Twitter Is Fired Up

After months of high hopes and waiting, the second round of stimulus checks seems all but confirmed after the GOP revealed the HEALS Act, their answer to the coronavirus pandemic and the struggling economy, but many Americans are already getting antsy. Formally introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Monday, the package is currently undergoing intense negotiations, with a deal seem far off as it faces opposition from both Democrats and Republicans.

Under the package, which targets what Republicans view as the most pressing matter amid the pandemic and economic recovery, the second round of stimulus checks would be permitted. These stimulus checks would be almost identical to the first round passed under the CARES Act, though eligibility would be extended to all dependents, regardless of age. Similar to the CARES Act, this bill would set income eligibility at $75,000 for single filers and $150,000 for joint filers, phasing out after that until reaching an income cap at $99,000 and $198,000.

With the Aug. 7 deadline to pass a package fast approaching and the unemployment rate still sitting at staggering highs, the need to relieve is now, and many Americans are growing upset with the delay. Across social media, people aren't afraid to speak out and express their anger. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying as members of Congress continue to negotiate the next relief package.