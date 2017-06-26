NASA Could Be On The Verge Of Announcing Alien Life, According To Anonymous

The truth is out there, and a group of hackers is saying that we’re closer to that truth than we’ve ever been.

Anonymous, the famous hacker collective, has released a video online claiming that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is on the verge of releasing information that could prove alien life exists.

Some of NASA‘s newest findings are what support these claims, as the organization has recently made some shocking discoveries within our galaxy.

According to Daily Mail, scientists announced that hydrogen was discovered on the Saturn moon of Enceladus, which they’re claiming is the ‘missing ingredient’ to supporting microbial life on the seafloor of that moon.

Scientists have also claimed that over 2,300 planets were confirmed during the Kepler missions, and over 30 of them are terrestrial-sized planets that lie within the “Goldilocks Zone’ of their star, meaning that they could be conducive to life.

If Anonymous is correct, we could be seeing the announcement of extraterrestrial life sooner, rather than later.

