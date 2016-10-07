Angelina Jolie Suffered From Side Effects of Ovaries Removal 18 Months Before Divorce

Angelina Jolie was dealing with a health crisis just 18 months before her split from Brad Pitt: https://t.co/ZcK00qsUp3 pic.twitter.com/A2vB8TtRhv — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 7, 2016

News is now surfacing that Angelina Jolie suffered from side effects after removing her ovaries and fallopian tubes back in March of 2015.

The mother of six told the New York Times, “I went through what I imagine thousands of other women have felt,” she continues. “I told myself to stay calm, to be strong, and that I had no reason to think I wouldn’t live to see my children grow up and to meet my grandchildren.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Us, Jolie was diagnosed with BRCA1 gene which can lead to early ovarian cancer. “I will not be able to have any more children, and I expect some physical changes,” she wrote, “But I feel at ease with whatever will come, not because I am strong but because this is a part of life. It is nothing to be feared.”

The actress’s decision to undergo the major surgery undoubtedly had some serious health consequences, Beverly Hills-based Ob-Gyn Rebecca Nelken said.

“All of the things that go along with menopause — hot flashes, insomnia, possible mood changes … [and] it puts you at risk for osteoporosis and heart disease,” Nelken said of the physical changes that could impact a patient. “If a woman has her ovaries removed in her forties, all of those symptoms are going to hit all at once — and often pretty severely.”

Fast forward to a year and half later, the power couple Jolie and Brad Pitt are undergoing a rough divorce and have finally reached a parenting plan and visiting rights for their children. The news came a couple weeks ago after Jolie filed a divorce for irreconcilable differences.