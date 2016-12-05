Amy Schumer Cancels Tour Dates in Australia and New Zealand

(Photo: Getty / Larry Busacca, Getty)

Amy Schumer has canceled multiple dates of her ongoing tour and will no longer be performing in Australia or New Zealand.

Live Nation announced on Monday that the comedian will not be traveling Down Under due to illness. She was set to perform five shows there this month.

“Unfortunately, due to Amy Schumer’s tight schedule it is not possible to schedule replacement dates,” the announcement added. “However, we will be working to confirm a return to Australia as soon as is practical.”

Customers will be granted a full refund.