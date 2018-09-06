Amway Founder Richard DeVos Dies at 92

Amway founder and billionaire philanthropist Richard DeVos has passed way at the age of 92, it’s been reported.

According to AP, DeVos family spokesman Nick Wasmiller explained that the cause of death was due to “complications from an infection.”

Devos was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 4, 1926, and grew up to found Amway in 1959 with his friend and business partner Jay Van Andel. DeVos served as president of the company until 1993.

In addition to his key role in the Amway corporation, Devos was also the owner of the Orlando Magic basketball team and the father-in-law of United States Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

It is with great sadness that we announce, Orlando Magic Senior Chairman Richard M. DeVos passed away today at the age of 92.#LoveYaRich pic.twitter.com/1ZbEUlXwlA — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 6, 2018

Fox 17 reports that Devos’ family released a statement in the wake of his death, saying that the businessman “passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.”

“Dad spread positivity everywhere he went and encouraged everyone he met. He did that for his children and grandchildren, and for countless others around the world,” the statement continued. “His positivity was a constant, motivating force that inspired many others to make meaningful changes in their own lives and communities. He was a visionary leader, builder, life enricher, motivator, and a champion for people from all walks of life.”

“Rich DeVos was many things to many people, but to us he was simply ‘Dad,’ ‘Grandpa,’ ‘Bumpa,’ or ‘Papa Great.’ We are deeply grateful and blessed beyond measure to have been loved unconditionally, raised, mentored, and inspired by him. He was a role model unlike any other,” the family statement went on to say.

Early this morning our family’s patriarch, Richard DeVos Sr. went home to join his dear wife Helen with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. These next days will be full of great joy and sadness as our family celebrates a life truly well lived and mourns the coming days without him. — Rick DeVos (@RickDeVos) September 6, 2018

“While we are saddened by his passing, our hearts are full as we celebrate the extraordinary life he led,” the statement concluded. “We are comforted that he is reunited with Mom, and that together they are experiencing the joy of eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

A number of admirers have come forward to share their sympathy over DeVos’ passing, with FCC Policy Advisor Nathan Leamer saying that “DeVos was an incredibly gracious philanthropist and thoughtful leader who left an incredible mark on the West Michigan community.”

At this time no funeral or public memorial arrangements have been announced.