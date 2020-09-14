Americans Hopeful for Second Stimulus Check as House of Representatives Returns From Recess
As the House of Representatives returns to Capitol Hill Monday, Americans across the country are renewing discussions about a possible second stimulus check on social media. The House's return following a month-long break marks the full return of Congress, as the Senate officially reconvened on Sept. 8, sparking new hope that progress will be made amid stalled stimulus relief bill negotiations.
It is expected that upon their return, the House will tackle a number of pressing topics, stimulus relief among them. So far, all efforts to pass any further legislation have failed. The HEALS Act, introduced by the GOP in July, has only resulted in collapsed negotiations between the White House and top Democrats, and the "skinny" proposal introduced by Senate Republicans last week ultimately failed in a vote. Although skepticism has been raised since then that any forward movement will be made until after the election, USA Today reports that a senior Democratic aide said the moderate Blue Dog Coalition has reached out to House Democratic leadership expressing a desire to vote on a negotiated stimulus deal by the end of the session. Meanwhile, Rep. John Yarmuth told the outlet that approving individual parts of the stimulus may break the impasse.
With both chambers of Congress now in session, many Americans are expressing hope that relief is finally on the way. As lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill, some on social media called on them to put aside their differences and focus on the American people, demanding they pass relief sooner rather than later. Scroll down to see what people are saying about stimulus checks and stimulus relief as the House of Representatives reconvenes.
SENATE & CONGRESS DO YOUR JOBS— STOP ALL COV19 FORECLOSURES NOW (@NatashaMinkova) September 14, 2020
WE NEED COVD RELIEF STIMULUS BILL
Pls Congress give me another stimulus check— Agent Strange (@MrAgentStrange) September 14, 2020
Who cares about the stock market? What about some actual economic recovery, getting a recovery/stimulus package thru Congress one of these weeks?— Rashid CJ Marcano Rivera (@Rashido) September 14, 2020
We're disappointed that after a week back in Washington, Congress has made little headway on a new stimulus package. 26% of #smallbiz owners in our network expect to close in the next 3 months without the additional relief. Read our statement: https://t.co/joMRU5OHIa— Small Business Majority (@SmlBizMajority) September 14, 2020
2nd stimulus, f that they way we been waiting. We need retro stimulus for us and the dependents 17 up need to be back paid from day 1. The Seniors also. Everyone but Congress. We need hazardous pay some of us stl work but have parents and college students that depends on us.— Queen Qui (@318quisha) September 14, 2020
You want real approval ratings get the Senate and Congress to come up with a bill to help the American people give us a stimulus package that helps us now— Michelle Proctor (@Michell41431110) September 14, 2020
SENATE & CONGRESS DO YOUR JOB— STOP ALL COV19 FORECLOSURES NOW (@NatashaMinkova) September 14, 2020
NO MORE VACATIONS OR RECESS
UNTIL A STIMULUS DEAL IS MADE
LOOK AT THE STATE OF OUR COUNTRY
WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THIS IS A NATIONAL PANDEMIC CRISIS AND THE NUMBERS ARE STILL RISING! FAMILIES AND CHILDREN ARE STRUGGLING! FAMILIES NEED TO EAT, BUY FOOD, AND PAY RENT! WE HUMBLY ASK CONGRESS AND SENATORS TO PASS THE STIMULUS WITH DIRECT CASH PAYMENTS TO HELP FAMILIES!— Shane! (@shannonhines76) September 14, 2020
In other words, the Congress needs to pass a stimulus bill to leverage the economy and recover stock market. Otherwise, our economy will be hurt! #stimulusbill #stimuluschecks— Kenneth Bui (@KhangNguyenBui2) September 14, 2020
@realDonaldTrump alot of us supporters are still laid off to ....please kick congress in gear to let us open up or pass a stimulus please ...we believe in you sir! #Trump2020 #MAGA 🇺🇸!— Brandon Kupinski (@BrandonKupinski) September 14, 2020
My palms are itchy, I hope that means I’m getting blessed with a bonus or stimulus check soon— Melina Mendez🦋 (@melinamendezz) September 14, 2020
Why hasn’t congress passed stimulus relief bill, you had time to pass a USPS bill for voting ballots. Democrats/Republicans hurting Americans, stop using us as pawns. No relief, No vote. For any candidate.— Tony (@Tony2all2) September 14, 2020
Americans need a second stimulus for assistance but the Congress (as they said) have to discuss about it and agree? Whatcha need to discuss about ? Shut tf up and send the money !!!— Dadykone22 (@dadykone22) September 14, 2020
But can't both sides of Congress vote to just pass the 1200 second stimulus that is needed NOW, and debate over the rest of it after we americans have some financial relief.— R E M (@TwitWitsUnite) September 14, 2020