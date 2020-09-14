Americans Hopeful for Second Stimulus Check as House of Representatives Returns From Recess

As the House of Representatives returns to Capitol Hill Monday, Americans across the country are renewing discussions about a possible second stimulus check on social media. The House's return following a month-long break marks the full return of Congress, as the Senate officially reconvened on Sept. 8, sparking new hope that progress will be made amid stalled stimulus relief bill negotiations.

It is expected that upon their return, the House will tackle a number of pressing topics, stimulus relief among them. So far, all efforts to pass any further legislation have failed. The HEALS Act, introduced by the GOP in July, has only resulted in collapsed negotiations between the White House and top Democrats, and the "skinny" proposal introduced by Senate Republicans last week ultimately failed in a vote. Although skepticism has been raised since then that any forward movement will be made until after the election, USA Today reports that a senior Democratic aide said the moderate Blue Dog Coalition has reached out to House Democratic leadership expressing a desire to vote on a negotiated stimulus deal by the end of the session. Meanwhile, Rep. John Yarmuth told the outlet that approving individual parts of the stimulus may break the impasse.

With both chambers of Congress now in session, many Americans are expressing hope that relief is finally on the way. As lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill, some on social media called on them to put aside their differences and focus on the American people, demanding they pass relief sooner rather than later. Scroll down to see what people are saying about stimulus checks and stimulus relief as the House of Representatives reconvenes.